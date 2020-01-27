Bolts bowlers take 2nd at Cardinal Classic

COLERAIN — Northmont Varsity Boys traveled to Colerain on Sunday to compete in the Cardinal Classic at Colerain Bowl.

Northmont lost by one pin to Fairview in the finals to place 2nd overall.

The boys bowled two singles games led by Junior Jacob Fitzwater’s 432 two game series, and six solid baker games to find themselves qualified as the 5th seed for the championship bracket.

In the first round of the bracket the T’bolts faced tournament host Colerain in a best two of three game format and managed to capture each of the first two games advancing to the semifinals where they faced Harrison.

In the semifinal round the T’bolts won the first game but Harrison fought back taking game two.

Northmont was determined however, and put together a strong game three to defeat Harrison and move on to the finals, where they would meet Fairview, who came out strong and took game one.

Game two was back and forth and it was either team’s game all the way to the 10th frame, but ultimately Fairview pulled out the win by one pin, leaving the T’bolts in 2nd.

Saturday the Thunderbolts competed in the ‘Boro Roll-Off at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville.

The boys bowled well throughout the first round, ultimately qualifying 3rd as a team, led by Senior Josh Hanssen’s 635 three game series which earned him 2nd Place Medal on the All-Tournament team.

After the first cut, the boys bakered well enough to make the second cut to the round of four.

The final round put the boys against the Elder Panthers in a best two of three elimination.

Losing the first game the boys fought back to even after winning the second game, but Elder held on to win the third game giving the boys a 4th place finish out of 22 teams.

