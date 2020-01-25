UNION — Northmont Amateur Baseball League (NABL) open registration is now under way at www.nablinfo.com.

Coed T-ball is free. The fee for Softball, G-Ball, F-Minors, and F-Majors is $65 per player. Additional players from the same family pay $40 ($35 if additional same family player is in T-Ball).

Each family must participate in a fundraiser or chose the buyout for $30.

Girls fast-pitch includes 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u.

Girls slow-pitch 21u is for players age 13 to 21.

Boys baseball includes 8u 10u 12u and14u.

To register, fill out a Registration Form and a Release of Liability Form. Enclose it with a payment for the registration fee, and mail it to:

NABL

P.O. Box 305

Englewood, OH 45322

Checks should be made out to NABL. All players participating in NABL who did not participate last year are required to present a birth certificate at the time of registration. If you register by mail, please enclose a copy of the player’s birth certificate.

In person signups will be held at Photo Sports Center, 300 W. National Rd. across from Burger King in Englewood, on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14 also from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NABL has been providing youth baseball, and later softball, in the Northmont community for over 50 years. NABL offers recreational baseball and softball for boys and girls ages 5 through 20 years of age, played on seven ball diamonds at the City of Union Community Park on Phillipsburg-Union Road.

The purpose of the league is to teach basic knowledge of baseball and softball and to help develop character in the youths as they learn to play together fairly, to abide by the rules, and to win or lose with sportsmanship.

Staff Report

For more information contact Earl Elworth at earlelworth@aol.com

