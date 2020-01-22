Lady Bolts struggle in 3rd quarter vs. ‘Boro

CLAYTON — The last time Northmont played Springboro the Lady Bolts suffered a 26 point loss. Wednesday night Northmont played a more competitive game.

The Lady Bolts trailed by only three after the first quarter and by two at halftime, 21-19. Unfortunately the team could only muster one basket and one free throw the entire third quarter, and that allowed Springboro to build an eight point cushion.

During the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers led by as many as 15 en route to a 54-41 victory.

With the victory Springboro solidified its first place stranglehold in the National Division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference while Northmont remains in last place.

Northmont coach Bethany Kincer credited her team’s third quarter scoring woes to a change in personnel on the floor. Dasia Turner picked up her fourth foul within the first minute and had to sit out the remainder of the quarter.

“We get a little out of rhythm when we have certain players on the court and certain players not on the court,” Kincer said. “When we got out of rhythm Springboro went to a 1-3-1 defense and we just struggled to score. I think we got decent shots in the third quarter, we just didn’t get them to fall. Basketball is a game of runs and they had a very good run to take the lead and we could just never get back into the game.”

Springboro sank 10 of 12 free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory. Jordan Hobbs sank all six of her free throw attempts. She led Springboro with 11 points while Julia Secrist tossed in 10.

Kaitlyn McCrary paced Northmont with 17 points and a handful of steals that she converted into scores.

SPR 9 21 30 54 – 54

NMT 6 19 22 41 – 41

Springboro: Haley Crozier 1-2-5, Jordan Hobbs 1-9-11, Olivia Majors 2-2-10, Peyton Nation 1-2-4, Peyton Wells 1-4-7, Jordan Crace 3-0-8, McKel Nation 0-1-1, Julia Secrist 2-2-8. Totals: 13-22-54.

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 6-5-17, Amari Bradford 2-0-4, Tierra Freeman 0-2-2, Dasia Turner 2-1-5, Gabby Kline 2-3-7, Ashley Besingi 3-0-6. Totals: 15-11-41.

Three-point field goals: Springboro 6 (Crace 2, Majors 2, Crozier, Wells); Northmont 0.

Records: Springboro 13-4 (7-2), Northmont 4-12 (1-8).

JV Score: Springboro 36 Northmont 30.

Kaitlyn McCrary scores after coming up with a steal and draws a foul from Jordan Crace (22). McCrary sank the free throw to give Northmont a 15-13 lead. Amari Bradford drives past Peyton Wells during the third quarter. Gabby Kline scores between Springboro defenders McKel Nation (left) and Haley Crozier during the fourth quarter.

