Scoring drought dooms Lady Devils

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils were tied heading into halftime against a good Monroe Hornet squad last Saturday at the Devils Den. However, the Hornets scored the first 10 points of the second half and Brookville went over 12 minutes without a basket and the result was Monroe winning 58-26.

Brookville went into the half tied at 18 because Cassidy Stacy made a lay-up at the buzzer while being fouled. Stacy then hit the free throw to tie the game.

The Blue Devils played well and are showing improvement. The players are giving great effort, but Brookville is simply playing in a league where the other schools, besides being bigger student population wise, are also bigger stronger, faster and more athletic.

The Hornets led 13-7 after the first period. Brookville did own a brief 7-6 lead before Monroe closed out the first period with seven unanswered points. Brookville got baskets from Bailyn Kimberlin, Malerie Ross and a trifecta from Abby Edds.

Brookville slowly fought back in the second period. Stacy made the basket at the buzzer off a fine pass by Emma Hinton. Stacy had five, Kimberlin four and Jessica Brown two for Brookville.

Monroe took command in the third quarter as their overall quickness resulted in forcing Brookville turnovers and easy hoops for the Hornets. Kylee Slone had nine of her 13 points for Monroe in the frame.

Brookville trailed 38-19 after three stanzas of play. Ross got the only Brookville point on a free throw. Meanwhile Monroe scored 20 points.

In the final period Brook Miltenberger and Paige Frazier each had seven points for Monroe.

Frazier led Monroe with 15, Miltenberger 11 and Slone with 13 to pace Monroe.

Brookville scoring for the game had Kimberlin with eight, Ross six, Stacy five, Brown three, Edds three and Hinton one.

The Lady Devils will host Bellbrook on Thursday, travel to Franklin next Saturday and next Monday will host Mississinawa Valley.

Brookville senior Jessica Brown send this shot toward the basket during Saturday’s 58-26 loss to the Monroe Hornets this past Saturday. Brown scored three points in the game. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_bhs-girls-1.jpg Brookville senior Jessica Brown send this shot toward the basket during Saturday’s 58-26 loss to the Monroe Hornets this past Saturday. Brown scored three points in the game.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

