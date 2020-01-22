Brookville wrestlers continue to dominate

“Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed with the loss.” (Doug Williams)

The Brookville Blue Devils started a new decade in grand fashion with dominating wins over league opposition Oakwood and Eaton.

Talking about Oakwood, coach Sam Sampson was quick to praise the Lumberjacks from Oakwood, “They are solid, and we are getting better every day.”

The Blue Devils traveled to Oakwood and posted a 60-18 road win. Coach Sampson was pleased with the results and was able to point out Brennon Moore’s overtime match, as a highlight of the dual match, although also mentioning Mason Starnes moving up to a varsity spot and pinning his foe.

Kaydyn Jacobs was named the wrestler of the week, “Great week bud!”

Looking forward to last weekend’s home match with Eaton, “We’re ready, the boys look forward to wrestling under center mat overhead light, the boys love it! and the school has been extremely supportive,” said Sampson

Ready is an understatement! The Blue Devils clobbered the Eagles with a 55-11 score. Facing league foes is risky business as each wrestler learns his opponent a bit more and the next win can prove more difficult.

Coach Sampson understands this, “It helps with seeding, but wins are vital. Losses hurt to league foes.”

Was this a statement win?

“I will break the mold by not saying I want to be competitive at league,” Sampson said. “Winning league is the expectation. Anything less would be disappointment. That is every year!

“I know it’s tough, our league is talented, and it always has been,” he added. “We are Brookville wrestling though, we are expected to win league. That expectation comes from our history, our alumni wrestlers, alumni coaches, and we own that.

“I’m not scared of that, and it’s a travesty we been so down for so long. We are working very hard to fix that.”

Sampson talked about the Eaton match.

“Khadyn Jacobs showed a tremendous amount of heat in his match,” said Sampson. “Ended up with a pin.

“Jones, Moler, Davis, Esterline, Myers, Carey, Dyer, Williams, Hamm, and Mitchell all came away with wins,” he added. “Also, a point of emphasis, none of our losses were by pin.”

As an FYI, being defeated by a pin costs 6 team points a regular decision, 3. It is easy to see that losing by a pin can have devastating results!

The Blue Devil grapplers face arch nemesis Versailles last Thursday in a home match, this was also Senior Night for the wrestlers. A large and supportive crowd would be a big positive for the wrestling Blue Devils. Versailles is always a contender in sectional and district competition and a good showing against them would be a huge boost to the Brookville wrestlers.

“We have had a tremendous amount of support at our home meets,” Sampson said. “I know our boys like to perform in front of a crowd.

We had youth night on Saturday, Jan. 11, and I can’t say enough about those coaches, administrators and kids. They are the future of this program and the future is bright Thank you so much for what you do!

The future is indeed bright, as the Junior High wrestlers competed in the always tough Northridge Invitational and dominated also posting a 100-plus point win. Congratulations to the Junior High!

Longtime Brookville wrestling coach Pete Chakiris (left) was recently honored by Brookville High School for his long tenure in assisting the Brookville wrestling teams. He is shown with his honor with Brookville Superintendent of Schools Tim Hopkins. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_rasslin-rants-1.jpg Longtime Brookville wrestling coach Pete Chakiris (left) was recently honored by Brookville High School for his long tenure in assisting the Brookville wrestling teams. He is shown with his honor with Brookville Superintendent of Schools Tim Hopkins. David Rhoades| Brookville Star

Rasslin Rants By Dr. John Rhodes

Support our schools, support wrestling, see you, on the mat…of course!

