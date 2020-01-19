T’bolts place 3rd at Hammer and Anvil

MOUNT ORAB — Northmont’s wrestling team placed third Saturday out of 22 teams at the Hammer and Anvil Invitational at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab.

The Thunderbolts scored 195.5 points behind Lebanon (234) and Campbell County, KY (205). Host Western Brown placed eighth with 147.

Northmont had wrestlers place in eight of the 14 weight classes.

At 145 pounds sophomore Miles Moyer placed third by scoring a 4-3 decision over senior Owen Stacey of Campbell County.

Senior Andrew Knick took 1st place at 152 pounds with a 10-0 major decision vs. senior Robby Frederick of Clinton-Massie.

Senior James Wilson lost by a fall in 3:53 to junior Zach Osborne of Franklin to place 6th at 160.

Freshman Payton Lupton scored a 7-5 decision in overtime vs. senior Kile Holland of Wilmington to place 5th at 170 pounds.

At 182 senior Bryce Asher scored a 12-4 major decision to place 3rd over junior Brandon Richmond of Campbell County.

Junior Phillip Tracey scored a 4-1 decision over junior Cooper Graham of River Valley to place 3rd at 195 pounds.

Senior Jake Staley lost by a fall in 55 seconds to junior Joe Baughman of Clinton-Massie to place 6th at 220 pounds.

Senior heavyweight Seth Frantz took 1st place by scoring a 4-0 decision over sophomore Mason Mustain of Washington.

This week the Thunderbolts will host Brookville (Tuesday) and Springfield on Thursday. Both matches start at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 28 the Thunderbolts will travel to Troy for a 6 p.m. match with the Trojans.

Seth Frantz https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_SethFrantz-1.jpg Seth Frantz

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Hammer and Anvil Invitational Scores 1. Lebanon 234.0 2. Campbell Co. 205.0 3. Northmont 195.5 4. Wilmington 169.0 5. Clinton-Massie 165.5 6. Walton-Verona 164.5 7. Watkins Memorial 163.0 8. Western Brown 147.0 9. Washington 116.0 10. Conner 108.5 11. Franklin 97.0 12. River Valley 75.5 13. Xenia 57.5 14. New Richmond 44.0 15. Bellefontaine 31.0 16. Turpin 27.0 17. Bellbrook 26.0 18. Winton Woods 22.0 19. Hillsboro 8.0 20. Goshen 2.0 21. Hillcrest 0.0 Urbana 0.0

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon