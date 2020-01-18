Thunderbolts suffer 11th straight loss

CLAYTON — A game that started late ran long due to a plethora of fouls Friday when Northmont played a non-conference game against Meadowdale of the Dayton City League.

Both teams combined shot a total of 52 free throws. Northmont converted on 23 of 32 free throw attempts while the Lions sank 10 of 20.

The Lions quickness and ability to come up with steals and force turnovers enabled them to walk away with an 83-63 victory to hand the Thunderbolts their eleventh straight loss.

The Thunderbolts couldn’t handle Meadowdale’s press early in the game to fall behind 18-4. The Lions came up with four steals to score three baskets and a pair of free throws early.

“You can’t start the game off that slow and fall behind by 14,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “Playing from behind you have to change your strategy and your style of play, so we tried to press a little bit and Meadowdale did a great job of breaking the press and turned their opportunities into layups and easy shots at the the other end of the floor and it just kept expanding.”

Northmont started to settle down when Max Scott III sliced his way through the Lions’ press to score back-to-back baskets and drew a foul and sank both free throws to cut the deficit to 20-15.

“We had chance in the second quarter when we cut their lead to five, but then we had two turnovers in a row and they extended their lead to nine and they just kept building on it,” Kincer said.

Scott also buried a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to keep Northmont within six points. Andrew White followed with another trey and Jalen Coffey sank a pair of free throws to pull Northmont to within four, 27-23.

“Max Scott came in and played pretty well even though he has been battling a little bit of sickness,” Kincer noted. “We just need to get consistent effort out of more than just Scott. He played a pretty good game tonight overall.”

The Thunderbolts competed well the rest of the second quarter but Meadowdale held a 42-33 halftime lead.

The Lions slowly pulled away in the third quarter to build a 16 point lead entering the final eight minutes of play.

Northmont couldn’t close the gap down the stretch as Meadowdale posted the 20 point victory.

MEA 24 42 62 83 – 83

NMT 15 33 46 63 – 63

Meadowdale: Kalero Reaves 3-0-6, Will Hill 6-2-16, Mike Moreland 4-0-10, Lee Benson 3-2-8, Justin O’Neal 9-2-20, Naz Coe 1-2-5, Donell Grandberry 6-2-14. Totals: 32-10-83.

Northmont: Patrick Ivory 3-6-12, Todd Gregory 2-0-4, Andrew White 1-2-5, Jalen Coffey 2-3-7, Jordan Smith 2-4-8, Trent Freeman 4-0-8, Stephen Kellum 2-2-6, Max Scott III 3-4-11, Brian Amin 0-2-2. Totals: 19-23-63.

Three-point field goals: Meadowdale 5 ( Hill 2, Moreland 2, Coe); Northmont 2 (Scott, White).

Records: Meadowdale 4-7, Northmont 1-11.

JV Score: Northmont 66 Meadowdale 46.

Max Scott III soars past Meadowdale defender Donell Grandberry to score during the second quarter. Jalen Coffey pressures Kalero Reaves in the Meadowdale backcourt. Patrick Ivory drives the baseline as he fends off Meadowdale defender Lee Benson.

