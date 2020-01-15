Lady Bolts suffer rout at Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Northmont jumped out to 17-13 first quarter lead Wednesday at Centerville, but the Lady Elks out-scored the visitors 19-8 in the second quarter to go on top 32-25 at halftime.

Northmont’s woes continued in the third quarter. The Lady Bolts were held scoreless for more than three minutes and were held to four points the entire quarter. Centerville buried a trio of three-pointers to increase its lead to 49-29 entering the final eight minutes of play.

Centerville had too many weapons and was equally adept scoring inside as well as from the perimeter. In the end Centerville walked away with 70-43 in to improve to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Northmont fell to 4-11 and 1-7.

Sophomore guard Cotie McMahon led the Lady Elks with 20 points. She was a force inside and also pumped in a pair of treys. Kenzie Smith tossed in 10 to help lead the ten player scoring attack.

The Lady Elks were decisive and quick on offense. Every player moved to a spot and reacted and adjusted to Northmont’s defense like a well-oiled machine. Northmont appeared lethargic and unsure on most of its offensive plays.

Dasia Turned paced the Lady Bolts with 11 points. Katie McCrary, who is leading the team with 14.4 points per game, was limited to eight points.

“I just felt like we didn’t play very hard in the second half,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “They definitely have some good scorers. The first half we did a good job containing them and sticking with them. We came out great in the first quarter. In the second quarter we stayed with them and were only down seven at halftime. We were in a good position but they came out in the second half and put a couple of buckets in and we just kind of sunk.”

Kincer felt her players didn’t look to score and didn’t play as a team and lost sight of everything they have been working on all season.

The Lady Bolts return to action on Wednesday at home vs. Springboro and then host Tecumseh on Monday, Jan. 27 before heading to Beavercreek on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

NMT 17 25 29 43 – 43

CEN 13 32 49 70 – 70

Northmont: Maliyah Woodie 1-0-2, Kaitlyn McCrary 4-0-8, Amari Bradford 3-0-7, Kamorah Rhylick 2-0-4, Dasia Turner 5-1-11,Gabby Kline 4-1-9, Ashley Besingi 1-0-2. Totals: 20-2-43.

Centerville: Ashley Ballard 3-0-6, Audrey Albro 1-3-6, Amy Velasco 1-2-4, Kenzie Smith 2-5-10, Emma Stanley 2-0-6, Molly Scott 2-0-4, Megan Taylor 1-0-2, Cotie McMahon 8-2-20, Kendal George 2-2-8, A. Grimm 1-0-2. Totals: 24-14-70.

Three-point goals: Northmont 1 (Bradford); Centerville 7 (George 2, McMahon 2, Stanley 2, Smith).

Records: Centerville 10-5 (6-2), Northmont 4-11 (1-7).

Dasia Turner scores early in the third quarter over Kendal George. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_DasiaTurner-3.jpg Dasia Turner scores early in the third quarter over Kendal George. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Maliyah Woodie drives to score a fourth quarter layup at Centerville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_MaliyahWoodie-1.jpg Maliyah Woodie drives to score a fourth quarter layup at Centerville. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Gabby Kline tries to get off a shot as Molly Scott applies defensive pressure. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Gabby_Kline-1.jpg Gabby Kline tries to get off a shot as Molly Scott applies defensive pressure. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon