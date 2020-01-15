BHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony set

BROOKVILLE – The administration, coaches, and athletes of Brookville High School would like to invite and encourage all Blue Devils fans to attend the Athletic Hall of Fame induction this Saturday, Jan. 18. Ceremonies start at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The induction ceremony will take place between the boys’ reserve and varsity basketball games.

There are two former Brookville athletes being inducted, Randy Hubley and Alex Workman.

Randy Hubley

While attending Brookville High School, Randy Hubley was a four-year varsity letter winner in football and a three-year varsity letter winner in baseball. He earned All-State status twice in football. He also finished his athletic career holding three school records in football.

In football Hubley was coached by Marc Gibson and Mike Hetrick. He was a first Team All-SWBL selection his sophomore, junior and senior year as a running back.

During Hubley’s sophomore year he broke the single game, 281 yards, and single season 1,613 yards rushing records for Brookville.

He was also named the Team MVP, first team All-Area, first team All-District and second team All-Ohio.

As a junior the Blue Devils took a 9-1 record into the playoffs, eventually losing in the district finals to finish the season 11-2 and tying the record for most wins in a season. Hubley was named the team captain his senior year and broke the school record for rushing yards in a career at 4,080 yards. He was named first Team All-District and Special Mention All-Ohio.

In baseball Hubley was coached by Mike Lindsey.

He was a three-year varsity Letter winner. His senior year he was named Team MVP, first team All-SWBL and second Team All-District. The Blue Devils won an SWBL League Championship before losing in the District Finals.

He has three beautiful children. Jace is a second grader at Brookville Elementary. Brynn is a kindergartener at Brookville Elementary and Lane who will attend Brookville Elementary after pre-school.

Alex Workman

While attending Brookville High School, Alex participated in football all four years. He was on the freshman football team during the 1986-87 school year. He went on to play varsity the rest of his high school career earning three varsity letters.

During his sophomore year he was starting middle linebacker and received “The Hammer” Award. His junior year he broke every tackling record, game-23, season-183 and career-290.

He was defensive captain, received “The Hammer” Award, first team All-SWBL and All-State Linebacker Honorable Mention.

During his senior year, Workman was Team Captain, he received first team All-SWBL Middle Linebacker, Linebacker of the year of Southwestern Ohio, first team All-State Linebacker, “The Hammer” Award, and broke his own career tackling record with 414.

Workman was coached by Craig Turner who was loved by so many of his players. Coach Turner had a great impact on Workman’s football career at Brookville and has become a dear lifelong friend. They enjoy reminiscing about the games they shared throughout Alex’s football career and are very grateful for the bond that they have created over the years.

Workman unexpectedly gained the nickname “The Hammer” the first game of his junior year and was reminded of that many years later when he received an unexpected package in the mail one day from retired P.E. teacher Denny Kinsel. In the package was a white towel that said, “The Hammer.” This towel was waved during many Friday Night Football games at Brookville Memorial Stadium. Many local people, like Mr. Kinsel enjoyed watching Alex and his “brothers of fall” all four years on the football field. He made many outstanding, crowd pleasing, record holding tackles.

After graduating from Brookville High School, Alex volunteered to serve his country in the United States Navy. In the Navy he was a Corpsman and was stationed with both Navy and Marine Corps. He was deployed to serve in Somalia.

More recently Workman earned an electrician certificate and has been working with electric for many years. He takes great pride in working for a local small business owner out of Lewisburg, Dan Huffman with Huffman Brother’s Construction, running audio/video wiring.

Workman currently resides in Brookville. He is married to Stacy (Wilson) and is the proud father of two beautiful children. Alex and Stacy have been together for 20 years and married for 17 of those. Stacy is also an alumnus of BHS, Class of 1994, and is a nurse at a local hospital in the Dayton area where she serves in the field of women’s health.

His daughter, Juliana, is 27-years-old and a graduate of Brookville, Class of 2011. Juliana is in the area with her son, Charlie, who is Alex’s grandson. Alex and Stacy’s son Cade is currently a freshman at Brookville High School.

Randy Hubley https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Brookville-HOF-Hubley-1.jpg Randy Hubley Alex Workman https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Brookville-HOF-Workman-1.jpg Alex Workman