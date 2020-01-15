Military Appreciation Night planned at Brookville

BROOKVILLE – This Saturday, Jan. 18, in conjunction with the Brookville High School Athletic Hall of Fame presentation, the school’s athletic department would like to take a moment to host Military Appreciation Night alongside the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

A time will be set aside at halftime of the varsity boys’ basketball game to honor and recognize service members, active and veterans, and remember their sacrifices they have made and the courage it takes to defend our country and its freedoms and those around the world.

“We want to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices,” said Brookville Athletic Director Brian Sprada. “Thinking of the heroes in our lives and those who are here only in spirit, a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter.

“We stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served,” he added.

If you a service member, active or retired, please be guest of Brookville High School at the home boys’ varsity basketball game on Saturday. Brookville will host Twin Valley South, with the varsity game beginning approximately at 7:15 p.m.

To be honored and admitted free inform the ticket taker at the gate that you are a veteran or active duty and you will be admitted free as a token of appreciation for your service to our country.

The reserve game will begin at 6 p.m. with the Athletic Hall of Fame Presentation and Induction for Randy Hubley, class of 2002, and Alex Workman, class of 1990, will take place immediately before the varsity game.

For more information contact the Brookville High School Athletic Department at 937-833-6761.

