T’bolts pin losses on Fairmont & Butler

KETTERING — With a 41-31 victory over Fairmont and a 40-33 victory over Butler on Saturday at the Fairmont Duals the Northmont varsity wrestling team bounced back from a disappointing performance at Eaton.

On Wednesday the Thunderbolts lost to Monroe and defeated Eaton. That prompted Northmont coach Scott Newburg to have his team focus on the basics in practice.

“We just didn’t wrestle well at all against Monroe,” Newburg said. “We went back to the drawing board Thursday and Friday and went back to doing basic stuff that you learn in first and second grade. We corrected the problems and came back today and wrestled a lot better.”

Fairmont was ranked fourth, Butler fifth and Northmont sixth entering Saturday’s competition.

In their opening match of the day the Thunderbolts defeated Fairmont 41-31.

That match started with the 220 weight class where Jake Staley lost a 3-1 decision to Austin Hedges.

Northmont picked up its first win in the heavyweight match where Seth Frantz won by a fall (1:03) over Parker Lucas.

Vince Perkins (106) and Drake Givens (113) both won by forfeit to put Northmont up 18-3.

At 120 pounds Brennan Wilson lost by a fall (1:46) to Bryton Miller and Christian Pendleton (126) lost by a fall (2:46) to (unknown) Snyder as Fairmont pulled to within three, 18-15.

Cory Jenkins (132) won by forfeit and Ryan Stowers (138) lost by a fall in 49 seconds to (unknown) Blevins to make the score tied 24-21.

Noah Wilkins (145) lost by a fall (3:45) to Evan Overholser to give the Firebirds a 27-24 advantage.

Miles Moyer (152) scored a 6-0 decision over (unknown) Consenter to tie the match at 27.

In the 160 pound match Andrew Knick scored a 17-2 technical fall over Evan Thompson to put Northmont back on top 32-27.

James Wilson (170) scored an 11-7 decision over Jacob Dotson.

Bryce Asher (182) lost an 8-0 major decision to Ali Salih.

Phil Tracey (195) won by a fall in 1:44 over (unknown) Jimenez to give Northmont the ten point victory.

Against heated rival Butler the match started at heavyweight where Seth Frantz won by a fall (1:06) over Jacob Austin.

At 106 Vince Perkins lost by a fall (1:35) to Noah Moreland.

In the 112 pound match Drake Givens lost by a fall (1:44) to Parker Lee.

Brennan Wilson (120) won by a fall (3:33) vs. Jack Hoskins.

Christian Pendleton (126) scored a 15-6 major decision over Cayden Borchers.

Cory Jenkins (132) lost by a fall (1:11) to Matt Verdes.

Ryan Stowers (138) lost by a fall (1:07) to Luke Koehl.

Miles Moyer (145) scored a 5-3 decision over Matt Motter.

Andrew Knick (152) scored 10-3 decision over Deaglen Pyle.

James Wilson (160) lost a 16-9 decision to Holden Moreland.

Payton Lupton (170) lost by a fall (1:12) to Jestin Love.

Bryce Asher (182) won by a fall (2:44) over Tyler Pennington.

Phil Tracey (195) and Jake Staley (220) won by forfeit to cap the victory.

“This was a good pair of wins for us,” Newburg added. “Both opponents gave up a couple of forfeits, but we’ve been doing that for years so it kind of went back to our side. Overall we wrestled a lot better and harder this time and our experience is helping out.”

Newburg credited Miles Moyer for wrestling a good match after losing Motter twice before.

“He’s been sick and hurt a little bit, but today he really wrestled well and I think this is going to be his takeoff match for the rest of the season,” Newburg stated. “We continue to get good matches out of Seth Frantz and Andrew Knick and Phil Tracey wrestled well today as did Bryce Asher.”

The Thunderbolts will next compete in the Hammer and Anvil tournament at Western Brown High School in Mt. Orab this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

