Lady Devils win one of four on week

BROOKVILLE – It was a week in which the Brookville Lady Devils should be encouraged by their play overall. Brookville beat Tri-County North, but then lost heartbreakers to Milton-Union, Northwestern and Oakwood.

It has to be stated that Brookville was also frustrated as they allowed a 15-point lead in the second half at Milton clip away in a loss and a seven-point final period advantage against Northwestern go by the wayside in losses.

However, against Oakwood Brookville played the best defense the Lady Devils have shown in over four years.

Brookville beat Tri-County North 50-38. The Devils led 7-4 after the first period and 14-8 at the half. Then Brookville took over the game in the second half leading 36-18 after three before winning by 12.

North had only three players score. Maddy Flory had 10, Lexi Delong six and Riley Terry six.

Brookville had three in double figures and only one player did not score in the game.

Cassidy Stacy had 13 including a three-pointer, her first as a varsity player. Bailyn Kimberlin added 10 as did Jackie Fye. Ashlyn Miller, Emma Hinton, and Jessica Brown each added four points. Abby Edds scored three and Allie Lamb two.

Brookville traveled to Milton-Union last Tuesday and for three-and-a-half quarters played outstanding. However, the Lady Devils went cold from the field and Milton got hot and the result was a 23-point turnaround in the final 12 minutes of play. Madison Jones scored all 19 of her points for the Bulldogs in the ending run as Milton won 44-38. Morgan Grudich added 11 for the Bulldogs.

Brookville got 12 from Kimberlin, eight from Hinton, four from Brown and two each from Mallorie Ross, Fye, Edds and Lamb.

The Devils traveled to Northwestern on Thursday and controlled the game for two-and-a-half quarters. However, after building a 23-15 lead with 3:43 left in the third frame, Brookville was unable to close the deal and the Warriors would tie the game in the final minute.

Then the Warriors outscored Brookville 10-4 in the overtime and won 41-35.

Northwestern was led by Mattie Steiner with 12 points.

Brookville scoring showed Fye with a team high eight, Kimberlin with seven, Ross six, Lamb five, Brown three and Stacy two.

The Devils played at “The Pit” in Oakwood on Saturday and lost 34-18. Brookville could not make baskets and turned the ball over way too much.

However, the Lady Devils’ defense was outstanding holding the LumberJills to eight first half points and 19 through three periods of play. Quarter scores were 4-2, 8-7, 19-7, and the final of 34 to 18.

Brookville did get to within seven in the final frame but missed a shot and had a pair of turnovers in three straight possessions to prevent them from getting closer.

Oakwood was led by Emma Neff with 10 points.

Scoring for the Lady Devils were Edds and Kimberlin with five, Hinton four, and Ross and Stacy each scored two.

Brookville will host Monroe on Saturday and will host Franklin-Monroe next Tuesday.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.