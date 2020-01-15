Devils score two upset victories

BROOKVILLE – This past weekend the Brookville Blue Devils boys’ basketball team had their best weekend of the season in stunning Bellbrook 46-29 at home and then going to National Trail and stunning the Blazers 57-56.

Overall Brookville has won five of their last seven games and has shown improvement. Brookville is now 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

Brookville never trailed in downing Bellbrook at the Devils “Den.” Brookville played solid defense throughout the contest and showed a steady offense throughout the game. Bellbrook was missing several players due to suspensions but do not let that take away from the efforts of the Blue Devils.

Brookville scored the first seven points as Tommy Dafler scored on a drive and a pair of free throws. Then AJ Eller drained a three. Dafler scored on a lay-in later as Brookville led 9-7 after the first period of play.

In the second quarter Bellbrook got to within a point at 11-10. Then Brookville’s Nathan Lightcap drilled a three-pointer. Manny Willis then had a charity shot to make the score 15-10 in Brookville’s favor.

Following an Eagle free throw Tommy Dafler scored on a back door lay-in off a great pass from Willis. Later Willis fed Daniel Dominique and the first half ended with Brookville up 19-15.

Brookville held the Eagles to five points in the third stanza while tallying 10 themselves. It was Willis leading the way with four points in the period, one on a dunk. Eller drained a three, Sammy Dafler made a bucket and Lightcap hit a free throw. It was 29-20 after three periods with Brookville leading.

In the final frame Brookville put the game away early by scoring the initial seven markers of the quarter. Willis hit a free throw, Lightcap a trifecta, and Eller a home run ball for a 36-20 lead. Willis would get a thunderous dunk later and Brookville made 9-of-11 free throws in the stanza to seize the win.

Bellbrook was led by Ryan Chew with 14 points. The Eagles shot only 25 percent making 8-of-32 shots including 3-of-18 behind the arch. Bellbrook had 15 rebounds, six assists and 17 turnovers.

Brookville stats showed the Blue Devils grabbing 27 rebounds, 24 on the defensive end. The Devils had 16 assists but also committed 18 turnovers. Brookville made 14-of-29 shots for 48 percent, including 5-of-12 behind the arch. Brookville was 13-of-17 from the foul line.

Individual stats show Eller with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tommy Dafler had 12 markers. Willis added eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Lightcap had seven points and Sammy Dafler and Dominique each scored two.

Brookville traveled to National Trail on Saturday and stunned the Blazers, handing Trail only its second loss of the season.

Brookville got off to fast start jumping out in front 13-1. Then after a long delay because of blood on the court the Blazers regrouped and eventually took a 27-25 half time lead.

Trail built the lead in the second half and led by seven early in the fourth period at 48-40. However, the Blue Devils would claw their way back and set up a wild finish in which there were three lead changes in the final 49 seconds of the game.

In the first period Willis hit two free throws, Eller drained a three as did Tommy Dafler, and it was 8-0 Brookville just three-and-a-half minutes into the game. Following a free throw, Willis scored on a lay-in and Eller hit another three and it was 13-1 Brookville.

Trail regrouped and behind Cameron Harrison’s 10 points, including a pair of trifectas, made the score 16-13 in Brookville’s favor after the first period of play. Zach Woodall added three for the Blazers. Brookville got eight from Eller, four from Willis, three from Tommy Dafler and one from Sammy Dafler in the period.

Wyatt House hit a three for Trail to tie the game at 16 to begin the second frame. Brookville went up 20-16 behind buckets by Dominique and Willis.

Trail answered with seven straight and led 23-20. A drive by Dominique and a trifecta from Willis gave Brookville the lead back at 25-23.

However, Harrison scored on a drive and Woodall grabbed a board and scored to make it 27-25 Blazers after 16 minutes of play.

Woodall had six and Harrison five for the Blazers in the period. Brookville got four from Dominique and five from Willis.

Trail scored the first four points of the second half and slowly built an eight-point lead 43-35 on a Harrison three with 10 seconds left.

Brookville’s Eller drained a long bomb at the buzzer to get Brookville within five, 43-38, after three stanzas of play. Tyler Weathington had six for Trail. Brookville had seven from Eller, and two each from Joel Fye, Dominique and Willis in the quarter.

Trail’s Woodall scored inside 13 seconds into the final period. Eller countered with a lay-in and then Woodall had a basket and ensuing free throw for a 48-40 Blazer advantage.

Brookville’s Lightcap then scored on a drive and hit the ensuing charity shot to make it 48-43. Willis was left along up top and drained a three and it was 48-46 with 6:20 to play. Woodall hit a pair of shots for Trail sandwiched around a Willis hoop and it was 52-48 Trail with five minutes left.

Lightcap struck again for Brookville with a long three pointer from the right wing at the four-minute mark.

However, Harrison drove the lane for Trail and scored with 2:45 on the clock and Trail led 54-51.

Brookville’s Dominique scored on a lay-in and it was 54-53. Then Eller scored on a lay-up and Brookville led 55-54 with 49 seconds left.

However, Woodall tipped in a missed shot with 22 seconds left and it was 56-55 Blazers. Brookville came down court and worked the ball around. Dominique got the ball from about 10 feet away in the lane, twisted his body and tossed the ball to the basket. The ball hit the backboard and bounced in with five seconds left.

Trail then called time out trailing 57-56. The Blazers had 4.8 seconds. They came down court and Harrison drove to the hoop, crashed into Sammy Dafler as he let the ball go and hit the rim, flange, and backboard at the same time. Willis grabbed the rebound and the clock ran out. Brookville had snatched a victory from the Blazers and Brookville fans celebrated while Trail fans shook their heads in disbelief.

A team win it was for the Devils And those who watched, for the most part realized it was a shame someone would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard as both teams left their hearts on the court.

Woodall had 25 and Harrison 20 for Trail. Brookville stats show 44 percent shooting making 21-of-48 shots including 6-of-17 three pointers. Brookville was 9-of-10 from the foul line.

Trail was 5-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Brookville nabbed 23 rebounds and committed nine turnovers while dishing out 12 assists.

Individual stats for Brookville had Eller had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Willis had 16 markers and seven boards. Dominique had 10 points and five rebounds. Lightcap had six points. Tommy Dafler three markers, Fye two points and Sammy Dafler scored one point, and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals, easily his best game of the season.

Brookville was scheduled to play Eaton tonight, and will host Twin Valley South this Saturday on Hall of Fame night.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

