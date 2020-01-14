Swimmers named Athletes of Month

CLAYTON — Northmont Varsity swimmers were recognized during a recent meeting of the Northmont Rotary as the December Athletes of the Month.

Senior Lindsey Dresnek represented the girls team while Joey McKarns, also a senior, was the representative for the boys team.

Dresnek is recognized as an excellent swimmer. Further, she works hard in the classroom, contributes to the local community at large, and is an outstanding student.

A role model to other students, McKarns, an outstanding swimmer, is also as a hard worker and excellent student. He strives to be an inspiration for others with a service oriented approach to life.

The Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North co-sponsors this award with Northmont High School and the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Lindsey Dresnek receiving her Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael Barrow, M.D. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Dresnek_AOM-1.jpg Lindsey Dresnek receiving her Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael Barrow, M.D. Contributed photos Dr. Michael Barrow presents Joey McKarns with his Athlete of the Month plaque. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_McKarns_AOM-1.jpg Dr. Michael Barrow presents Joey McKarns with his Athlete of the Month plaque. Contributed photos

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

