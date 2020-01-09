Brookville is sixth at GMVWA event

VANDALIA – An old wrestling saying is “Pain is Temporary. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually it will subside and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it lasts forever.”

Perseverance is a quality successful wrestlers acquire and the ability to push on, to move forward, in the face of adversity, will serve them well in future years.

The Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association held their annual “Holiday” tournament on the Friday and Saturday following Christmas.

This tournament is called the “Holiday,” but wrestling in it is anything but a “Holiday!”

With 476 wrestlers from 49 schools competing over the two-day tournament, including 27 Division I (big) schools and only 11 Division III (small) schools, this tournament is a strong test.

There were 19 state placers entered in the field, including three third place finishers, three seconds and even three defending state champs, none of whom has any intention of losing!

The Brookville Blue Devils as a team finished in sixth place among the small schools and in 11th place overall. Three Brookville seniors scrapped and clawed their way to the final day placing round.

Chase Dyer at 182 pounds showing continuous improvement as the season progresses, finished in fourth place, Luke Williams at 195 pounds continues an excellent senior year placing fifth, and Jon Mitchell at 285, who placed sixth, impresses also!

Dyer advanced to the quarterfinals with two wins before falling to the consolation rounds, there advancing to the consolation finals with 6-3 and 11-8 decisions, and then finishing in an impressive fourth place. Number seven seeded Williams was a pinning machine as he posted six pins for the tournament as he finished in fifth place, and Williams pinned his way to the quarterfinals before falling to the consolation rounds and there winning two decisions and finishing in sixth place.

Williams was awarded the Most Pins in the least time award.

“Luke Williams, our senior 195 pounder, had five pins in 10 minutes and 7 seconds,” said Brookville Coach Sam Sampson. “I wish I could get more of them to do cradle.”

The three seniors were not the only ones who had an impressive tournament.

“Really I was impressed with several of them,” Coach Sampson said. “We could have had nine wrestlers moving on to day two. In years past we would be giddy about that.

“There were 49 teams in this tournament, the competition was impressive,” Sampson added. “The one who really stood out to me was Damian Moler (120-pounder, and a freshman). He came out swinging and was two points away from placing.”

Brookville continues to chase small school Versailles in the standings, as Versailles finished in ninth place overall.

“As much as I hate losing to Versailles, or any other opponent, I have a lot of respect for Coach Bey and his wrestlers,” said Sampson. “I can’t help but root for his kids when they are facing other opponents.

“They have a great program,” Sampson added. “I also expect to continue to get better every day and I look forward to our next match up at home on Jan. 16.”

I like that the Blue Devils respect their opposition, and the hoping to be competitive with hard work, never hurts!

Our Wrestler of the Week this week is, Brennon Moore the 138 pounder who is a junior.

“The young man just does it all right,” said Sampson. “He works his tail off, he gets good grades, and he makes very few mental errors on the mat. I think he is very close to achieving the results he wants.”

With an A team and a B team (Goons) both competing it can be a challenge to keep track of the wrestlers. As I am writing this, the JV is in Versailles for a tournament.

• The B Team was scheduled to compete in the Bulldog Invitational on Jan. 4at Milton-Union.

• The next A Team action will be a dual on Jan. 8 at Oakwood in “The Pit” at 6 p.m. The A Team will also compete in a dual against Eaton at home on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

“Like I stated earlier I was pretty satisfied with the end state of the tournament,” said Sampson. “We left a bunch of points out there and have a lot to work on, but it is not due to a lack of effort or desire by these guys.

“We finished sixth out of 23 Division II and III schools and 11th out of 49 total schools,” he added. “The other 26 Schools were Division I.

“These boys will continue to work, and my staff and I will continue to coach them up. I look forward to seeing how we develop as the season wears on. We are through the first part of the season, we have two more to go.”

Good Luck to the Blue Devils!

Rasslin Rants By Dr. John Rhodes

Support our schools, support wrestling, see you, on the mat … of course!

