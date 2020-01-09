North edges Devils

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North rallied from 10 down in the third quarter to win a thrill packed game 52-50 in Lewisburg Saturday. The win was exhilarating for North and very tough to swallow for Brookville.

Brookville looked to have command in the third frame up 10 following a double technical foul on a North player which resulted in the players ejection. Brookville made three of the four free throws but did not score on the possession despite two shots taken.

However, a minute later Brookville would lead by 10 at 34-24. From that point on North controlled the game and would eventually win by making a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left and holding off two Blue Devil shots that bounced off the rim in the final five seconds.

Brookville led 11-8 after the first quarter. Tommy Dafler had five points and AJ Eller a pair of threes for Brookville. North got baskets from Ethan Rike, Wyatt Royer, Max Dolan, and Cooper Cole.

It was 25-17 at the half in Brookville’s favor. Manny Willis had five points, Eller added six, and Tommy Dafler drained a trifecta for the Devils in the second period. Panther points came from Dylan Stinson with four, Max Dolan three and Cooper Cole a basket.

Brookville lead 40-33 after three frames. Willis had six, Eller five, Daniel Dominique two and Joel Fye two in the third. North got points from Jacob Pennington, Rike, Luke Eby and Stinson with nine.

After the technicals North then started back. The Panthers began by trading hoops with Brookville. Rike scored for North. Then Stinson drained a three-pointer. Willis drove inside for Brookville and Pennington got his only basket of the game. It was 36-31. Willis hit two free throws and then with 35 seconds left made a one-handed stuff shot which brought everyone to their feet. It was 41-30 Brookville.

However, it was North that outscored Brookville over the next eight plus minutes 22-10 for the win. Stinson scored with17 seconds left and the third quarter ended to make the score 40-33 in Brookville’s favor.

Stinson started the final stanza with a three pointer for the Panthers. Tommy Dafler of Brookville countered with a three pointer. Rike made two free throws for TCN and Dominique scored for Brookville on a nice move and lay-in with 6:30 to go for a 45-38 Brookville lead. Stinson scored on a drive through the lane for North. Eby made a pair of charity shots for North and it was 45-42.

Brookville’s Eller hit a trifecta just under the four-minute mark and the score was 48-42. Here Brookville would then grow cold from the field.

The Devils had shots but could not get one to fall. Brookville also missed the front end of the one-and-bonus twice in the final few minutes. Leaving the door open by a crack for North.

The Panthers would take advantage of the opportunity. Stinson scored on a drive to make it 48-44. Then Dolan would hit a three to make the score 48-47 with 2:50 left.

Stinson hit a long 3 for North for the Panthers first lead of the game at 50 to 48 with 157 remaining. At the 34 second mark, AJ Eller hit 2 free throws to tie the game. It was 50 to 50. Stinson threw a great pass to Dolan who missed a shot, but got the rebound and was fouled on the follow. Dolan calmly made both free throws., It was 52 to 50 North with 15.4 seconds left.

Brookville came down court, got an open three that bounced off the rim and careened out of bounds. Then with three seconds left a base line drive and pass to a Brookville player in the lane resulted in a shot inside the lane that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. North celebrated the thrill-packed win.

North scoring had Stinson with a game high 23, 19 in the second half. Dolan had 10, Rike six, Eby five, Cooper Cole four and Wyatt Royer and Jacob Pennington two each.

Brookville was led by Eller with 22, Tommy Dafler scored 11, Willis had 11, Dominique four and Fye two.

Brookville will host Bellbrook this Friday, travel to National Trail Saturday, and travel to Eaton next Tuesday

Monroe too much for Devils

The Monroe Hornets held Brookville to single digits in three of the four quarters this past Friday and downed the Blue Devils 50-30 at Brookville.

The Hornets made nine three-point shots during the game to two for Brookville. Also, the Hornets limited Brookville to basically one shot per possession and forced numerous turnovers. Monroe is a very good defensive team and when they hit their long-range shots, are a difficult team to beat.

Brookville battled hard but could never get over the hump in this game.

The quarter scores were 14-6 Monroe, 19-16 at the half in the Hornets’ favor and 33-22 Monroe after three.

Will Debaord and Matt Zumbiel each had the hat trick with three baskets from behind the arch in the game for Monroe. Sam Jeffers, Nick Alfrey, and Soloman Mapp each also made a three-point basket.

Brookville just could not make a shot and that was because of the throttling defense of Monroe.

Monroe was led by Bobby Borneman with 10, Debaord and Zumbiel each scored nine and Caimanne Turner scored seven.

Brookville points came from Willis with 12, Eller with eight and two each from Tommy Dafler, Dominique, Sampson, Nathan Lightcap and Sammy Dafler.

Blazers too much for Hounds

NEW PARIS – Dixie traveled to National Trail and lost to the Blazers 90-64. Trail is an excellent team and the favorite to win the CCC this season.

A big first quarter by the Blazers set the tone for the game. The score was 21-2 Trail after one, 48-27 at the half and 72-43 after three.

Drew Huffman led Dixie with 20, Jordan Butt added 13, Logan Grubb 12, Isaiah Mullins seven, Trent Cornaire and Charlie Betts each scored three, and Dixie got two each from Carter Stout, Connor Hawk and Ashford Grauman.

Brookville senior Manny Willis powers his way to the basket during Friday’s 50-30 setback against Monroe this past Friday at Brookville. Willis scored 12 points in the loss. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_bhs-boys-2-1.jpg Brookville senior Manny Willis powers his way to the basket during Friday’s 50-30 setback against Monroe this past Friday at Brookville. Willis scored 12 points in the loss. Dave Rhoades | Brookville Star Brookville sophomore Sammy Dafler put up this shot during Friday’s 50-30 setback against Monroe this past Friday at Brookville. Dafler was held to just two points in the loss. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_bhs-boys-3-1.jpg Brookville sophomore Sammy Dafler put up this shot during Friday’s 50-30 setback against Monroe this past Friday at Brookville. Dafler was held to just two points in the loss. Dave Rhoades | Brookville Star

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.