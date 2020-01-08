Lady Devils showing improvement

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils are making improvement, but still not seeing the results on the scoreboard. The Eaton Eagles will testify to that after last Saturday’s game at Brookville, which Eaton would win 39-27, with the final score not indicating how close the game was.

Brookville simply could not make a basket in the first half only getting points from Jackie Fye and Emma Hinton.

Eaton’s best player is Bailey Shepherd. Brookville did a marvelous job defending her, forcing tough shots and holding her to 10 points. However, Olivia Bauman scored 10 and off the bench came Lily Shepherd for another 10 points.

Brookville, despite being down 11 at the half cut the margin to 18-16 in the third period and had two possession with good shots to take tie the game. However, the shots bounced off the rim.

In the final stanza Brookville again battled back and it was 28-26. Brookville had three possessions, two good shots did not fall on two of those and a turnover ended a third.

Despite the loss Brookville played their best game of the season. However, it ended up not quite being enough for a win.

Brookville had only four players score. Malerie Ross and Bailyn Kimberlin each had eight points. Fye had seven and Hinton four.

However, every player who saw time on the court gave maximum effort. Jessica Brown, Cassidy Stacy, Abby Edds, Ashlyn Miller, and Allie Lamb all gave good solid minutes.

Brookville was scheduled at Milton-Union tonight, at Northwestern on Thursday, and at Oakwood on Saturday.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

