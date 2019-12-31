Golden Eagles too much for Lady Devils

BELLBROOK – Bellbrook was quicker and faster than Brookville and that essentially was the difference as the Golden Eagles defeated the Lady Devils 60-25 at Bellbrook on Dec. 21.

Brookville played extremely hard during the game. Bellbrook Coach Jason Tincher and Assistant Coach Courtney Boyd both complimented the Lady Devils heart, hustle, and effort after the game. Both saying that Coach Stephany Hawkins appears to have Brookville on the right track. Important words from easily the most successful program in the SWBL since the league expanded and went to two divisions.

The quarter scores were 18-7 Bellbrook, 29-11 and 46-17 in Bellbrook’s favor after three periods.

The game was tied at five-all four minutes and twenty seconds into the action. However, Bellbrook then scored 11 straight markers to seize control of the game. Allie Lamb led Brookville with four in the period. Malerie Ross had a free throw and Emma Hinton a hoop for Brookville.

Brookville managed four points in the second period, all from the foul line, Jackie Fye made two freebies and Abby Edds also made two foul shots.

In the third frame Ross ended the field goal scoring drought for Brookville with a basket at the 5:24 mark. It was 10:51 between baskets for the Devils. Ross had four points in the period and Bailyn Kimberlin a hoop also for Brookville.

Brookville battled hard throughout the game. In the final frame Cassidy Stacy scored five points, Lamb scored a basket, and Ross tossed in a charity shot for Brookville.

The Eagles were led by Bailey Zerby with 11 and Dreann Pryce complimented that with 10. Kayla Paul scored nine and Kendall Knisely seven.

Brookville stats showed Ross with six points, seven rebounds, and five blocks during the game. Lamb had six points and five rebounds. Stacy had five points and three rebounds. Hinton had two points and three boards, Kimberlin also had two points and three boards. Fye had two points as did Edds.

Brookville was 8-of-26 shooting on the night and 9-of-15 from the foul line. However, the quicker Eagles forced 35 turnovers by the Lady Devils.

Brookville hosted Eaton on Saturday, Jan. 4, then host Tri-County North in varsity only game at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The Lady Devils were scheduled to travel to Milton-Union on Jan. 7.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

