Wrestlers finish second in Versailles Duals

Football player Terry Bradshaw once said, “When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge.”

Wrestling can be considered as much of a challenge (and likely more so) as any sport, and to compete at a high level requires great effort. Brookville High School Coach Sam Sampson and his wrestling team are getting into high gear with the 2019-2020 wrestling season and there are plenty of challenges before them.

Coach has had a nice turnout of young wrestlers all eager for mat time. The wrestling “B” team, “The Goon Squad,” participated in a quad-match last week and came away with two wins.

For the Goons, it was Brookville 42, Milton Union 42, Brookville wins by criteria F (the team having the greater number of points for technical falls shall be declared the winner), and Brookville 42 Arcanum 39.

“Khayden Jacobs, James Balcom, and Mason Starnes went undefeated on the evening,” bragged Coach Sam.

The Brookville “A” team traveled to Versailles for a dual meet tournament the weekend before Christmas. This is an excellent innovation to high school wrestling as it affords wrestlers more opportunities for matches and requires more thinking from the coaches.

The Brookies faced an impressive field and as a team, finished in second place, the “Goons” also traveled to Versailles and finished in fifth place in the 10 team tournament.

“The fact that we entered two teams in a 10 team tournament and both finished top five says something,” Sampson said. “While I always want to win everything we do I realize that’s not always going to happen. (So it’s) Back to work!”

Final results from the Versailles event were:

Brookville A- 2nd Place

Brookville 84, West Liberty Salem 0

Brookville 63, St. Mary’s 17

Brookville 78, Troy 6

Brookville 70, Arcanum 9

Versailles 48, Brookville 21

Brookville B “Goons”- 5th Place

Versailles 64, Brookville 12

Brookville 48, TCN 27

Brookville 60, Lehman Catholic 12

Covington 69, Brookville 12

Brookville 36, Arcanum 33

Finishing in second place to a quality wrestling team such as Versailles is admirable but certainly not the team goal.

“We had a good enough team to compete with them even though we were depleted,” Sampson said. “We were dominating two matches when we got pinned.

“That’s an 18-point swing alone,” he added. “We also lost a couple others that we can improve on. Next time it’s at our house.

“I look forward to seeing them again. They are a quality opponent. We have been very sick lately. We’re starting to get through it. It’s frustrating but it happens. We’ve had some bumps and bruises, we’re tending to as well. I chose to sit out Devon Myers as a precaution. I’ll likely continue to sit him as well.”

Mason Esterline and Chase Dyer both had outstanding tournaments as both wrestlers went undefeated with five wins. The outstanding match and quite possibly biggest upset, was by Heavyweight “Goon” Logan Marburger pinning the Versailles heavy in the first period. Keep that up Logan and you’ll lose your Goon status!

Coach Sam announced that the wrestler of the week this week was Chase Dyer, as he not only went 5-0, winning all of his matches but he did so by pinning all of his foes, for maximum team points.

Christmas break is short lived for the Blue Devils as they travel to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. This is a tough and prestigious tournament with many quality wrestlers and wrestling teams participating. If you can place there there is an excellent possibility you can compete in the season ending State Tournament.

“We will compete! We’re not going there to lay on our backs,” declared Sam.

Good Luck to the Blue Devils!

Have a Merry Christmas Brookville Wrestling Family!

Rasslin’ Rants By Dr. John Rhodes

Support our schools, support wrestling, see you, on the mat … of course!

