Brookville stuns Oakwood at ‘The Pit’

OAKWOOD – The Brookville Blue Devils and the Oakwood Lumberjacks played another classic basketball game between the two schools at “The Pit” at Oakwood High School on Dec. 20. The final score was 75-71 Brookville. The game however, was an intense and closely played affair that was much closer than the final score may indicate.

Brookville trailed by three at the half but scored 10 of the first 12 points in the third period to snag the lead. Brookville had scored 25 points and Oakwood 28 in the first 16 minutes of play. The second half was mostly offense Brookville tallied 50 to Oakwood’s 43, with the result being a Brookville win.

Oakwood shot 47 percent for the game making 29-of-62 shots including 5-of-25 behind the arch. Brookville was 25-of-49 overall but drained 10 threes on 18 long distance shots. Brookville was 15-of-27 from the foul line and Oakwood 8-of-13. Brookville had 33 rebounds to 31 for Oakwood, had 13 assists to 12 for the Lumberjacks and committed 10 turnovers to six for Oakwood.

Oakwood led 16-14 after the first period of play. Will Maxwell had six for Oakwood in the period. The Blue Devils tallied 14 with five from AJ Eller and nine, all on trifectas from Tommy Dafler. Dafler had the hat trick in the first frame.

The halftime score was 28-25 Oakwood. The Lumberjacks built a 22-14 lead early in the quarter. Maxwell scored six in the period.

Down 24-16, Brookville battled back. Sammy Dafler scored, AJ Eller got a hoop, Nathan Lightcap drained a three pointer and a free throw by Daniel Dominique tied the game.

Oakwood regained the lead with baskets by Darren Rubin and Jack Pleiman sandwiched around a free throw by Joel Fye. The half time score was 28-25 Lumberjacks.

Brookville started the third frame with a three by Eller to tie the game. Daniel Hu scored to regain the lead for Oakwood. Then Eller struck again from behind the arch. Manny Willis followed with a bucket inside and Dominique scored off a rebound and Brookville led 35-30. Oakwood battled back and the teams traded blows throughout the eight minutes. Willis hit a basket inside for Brookville and later would drain two home run balls to score 10 in the period for the Blue Devils.

In the period Eller had seven and Dominique four for Brookville. Maxwell had two, Hu six, and Rubin seven for the Jacks. The score was 49-47 when the dust settled with Brookville holding onto the lead.

The final stanza was a duel between two teams that would not back down, and inside those punches were and individual duel between Rubin of Oakwood and Eller of Brookville.

Here is how the final eight minutes played out. Eller hit a basket for Brookville. Rubin countered with a hoop for Oakwood.

Tommy Dafler scored for the Devils and Rubin followed for the Jacks. Eller drained a three for a 56-51 Brookville lead. Rubin matched the shot with a trifecta of his own. Eller then scored on a drive and the ensuing charity shot. Eller scored again for Brookville and the Devils led 61-54. Maxwell scored inside for Oakwood. Willis then nailed a three-point hoop for the Blue Devils. It was 64 to 56 Brookville. Rubin scored again for Oakwood and Willis countered inside. Then Rubin struck again inside. Daniel Dominique scored for Brookville and it was 68-60. Hu scored inside and Willis hit a charity shot. The Devils led 69-62.

Rubin drained a three for the Jacks and Maxwell hit two free throws. The score was now 69-67, Brookville. Eller swished a pair of free throws with less than 15 seconds left. Then Maxwell nailed a three-point bomb with seven seconds left. The score was 71-70.

From there Eller was fouled and calmly made two free throws with 4.5 on the clock. Up two Brookville did not allow Oakwood to try a three and fouled. With 2.2 seconds on the clock Rubin made the first shot and purposely missed the second.

However, Brookville snagged the rebound and Daniel Dominique sealed the win at the 1.3 second mark with two more free throws.

In the final frame Rubin of Oakwood had 15 of his 26 points and Eller tallied 14 of his game high 30 markers.

Oakwood placed three in double figures, Rubin had 26, Maxwell 23 and Hu 14.

Brookville stats showed Eller with 30 markers and eight rebounds. Willis scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Dafler had a career high 13 points. Dominique had nine points and six assists.

Nathan Lightcap had three points for Brookville and three rebounds. Sammy Dafler had two points, three assists, and two steals. Joel Fye scored two points.

Brookville will host Monroe this Friday and travel to Tri-County North on Saturday, with the reserve game starting at 5:45 p.m. against the Panthers.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

