Lady Bolts struggle at Fenwick

FRANKLIN — Struggling to find the net most of the night Monday, Dec. 23 the Northmont girls basketball team cut Bishop Fenwick’s lead to six points with 2:24 left in the game.

Fenwick pulled off three consecutive full court passes with Emily Adams scoring on the first length of court pass.

Kaitlyn McCrary countered with a score inside for Northmont but Adams scored on a second full court pass and drew a foul by Lexi Mitchell. Adams added the bonus shot to put Fenwick up 36-27.

From there the Lady Falcons killed the clock with timely passing and all the Lady Bolts could generate down the stretch was pair of free throws by McCrary as Fenwick walked away with a 38-29 victory.

Northmont’s comeback hopes were hindered when Dasia Turner fouled out with 5:21 remaining. Also missing from the lineup was guard Amari Bradford, the team’s third best scoring threat.

McCrary scored a game-high 13 points. No Fenwick player scored more than nine points.

The loss was Northmont’s second straight. On Dec. 21 the Lady Bolts suffered a 77-28 to undefeated Wayne.

“We struggled shooting the ball tonight and we had lots of opportunities,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “We did a good job getting the ball inside and did a good job kicking it out for open shots, but they just wouldn’t fall for us. Fenwick is a very solid team. We have a lot to work on. We are looking forward to the New Year and coming back healthy and moving forward with the season.”

With a pair of 6-foot tall players in the lineup (Camille Fultz and Emily Adams) Fenwick was able to bottle up the lane and limited 5-foot-10 forward Gabby Kline and 5-foot-11 forward Dasia Turner to only two points each.

With the victory Fenwick improves to 4-5 overall while Northmont falls to 2-8.

The Lady Bolts return to action on Monday, Jan. 6 at Carroll, travels to Springfield on Jan. 8, hosts Fairmont on Saturday, Jan. 11, hosts Kenton Ridge on Jan. 13 and plays at Centerville on Jan. 13.

NMT 06 13 19 29 – 29

FEN 11 21 28 38 – 38

Northmont: Maliyah Woodie 2-2-4, Kaitlyn McCrary 5-3-13, Kamorah Rhylick 1-0-2, Lexi Mitchell 1-0-2, Dasia Turner 1-0-2, Gabby Kline 1-0-2, Ashley Besingi 2-0-4. Totals: 13-5-29.

Fenwick: Camille Fultz 2-2-6, Natalie Connor 0-2-2, Julia Cabell 1-1-3, Rachel Tebbe 1-2-4, Madalyn Mahoney 1-0-3, Erin Kohls 3-0-9, Emily Adams 4-1-9, Caitlin Augsburger 1-0-2.

3-point field goals: Northmont 0; Fenwick 4 (Kohls 3, Mahoney).

Records: Northmont 2-8, Fenwick 4-5.

Gabby Kline scores inside during the fourth quarter at Bishop Fenwick. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_GabbyKline-7.jpg Gabby Kline scores inside during the fourth quarter at Bishop Fenwick. Lexi Mitchell puts up a shot inside the paint against Fenwick. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_LexiMitchell-1.jpg Lexi Mitchell puts up a shot inside the paint against Fenwick. Fenwick’s Emily Adams makes a pass inside to Camille Fultz as Gabby Kline defends. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_EmilyAdams-1.jpg Fenwick’s Emily Adams makes a pass inside to Camille Fultz as Gabby Kline defends.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

