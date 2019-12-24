Brookville girls’ basketball game rescheduled

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils had a basketball game wiped out by weather last week.

The contest was to be at Tri-County North on Dec. 16. That game has been rescheduled at Brookville on Monday, Jan. 6. It is a varsity only game at 6 p.m.

The Brookville boys will be at the Franklin-Monroe Jet Holiday Tournament this week, to be played Friday and Saturday.

Then they host Monroe on Friday the Jan. 3 and are at Tri-County North on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Brookville’s Manny Willis goes inside for this shot attempt during a boys’ basketball game against Middletown Madison on Dec. 14. He scored eight points in the Blue Devils’ 55-47 loss to the Mohawks. The Blue Devils will be in action this coming weekend at the Franklin-Monroe Jet Holiday Tournament. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_BHS-weather-info-1.jpg Brookville’s Manny Willis goes inside for this shot attempt during a boys’ basketball game against Middletown Madison on Dec. 14. He scored eight points in the Blue Devils’ 55-47 loss to the Mohawks. The Blue Devils will be in action this coming weekend at the Franklin-Monroe Jet Holiday Tournament. Dave Rhoades | Brookville Star

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

