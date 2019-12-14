Lady Bolts struggle against Lebanon

CLAYTON — Without senior point guard Kaitlyn McCrary in the lineup Northmont’s girls basketball team was missing a key ingredient Saturday during a 57-42 loss to Lebanon.

Warriors’ junior guard Kendall Folley did it all for Lebanon. She scored a game-high 22 points, blocked shots and came up with steals to key other scores.

“We knew Folley was going to come out and play a tough game. She is one of the best points guard that we see,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “In the second half she got to the free throw line and made shots but she really didn’t hurt us too bad from the field.”

Folley went six for seven from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and buried 3-pointers in each of the first three periods. Logan Mueller also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Lindsay Sauerland also added a trey in the fourth quarter.

Only three Northmont players scored, but all hit double figures. Gabby Kline led the attack with 16 points, Dasia Turner tallied 14 and Amari Bradford tossed in 12 to account for all of the Lady Bolts scoring.

Lebanon led 14-7 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. Northmont outscored the Warriors 14-13 in the third quarter but Lebanon pulled away with 20 fourth quarter points while limiting Northmont to 11.

“I think that we did a better job today taking care of the basketball,” Kincer added. “That has been our focus this week, to value the basketball and execute our offense on possessions. Obviously, not having our senior point guard does affect you but even through the adversity today I think we stepped up as a team to put a great effort out there on the court and gave Lebanon a good fight.”

With the victory Lebanon improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play while Northmont falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3.

The Lady Bolts host Richmond on Monday, Trotwood-Madison on Wednesday and Wayne on Saturday at 1 p.m.

LEB 14 24 37 57 – 57

NMT 07 17 31 42 – 42

Lebanon: Sam Feldman 3-0-6, Lindsay Sauerland 2-3-7, Bella Dunn 3-1-8, Kendall Folley 5-9-22, Logan Mueller 2-2-8, Caitlyn Stone 2-1-5. Totals: 17-16-57.

Northmont: Amari Bradford 4-4-12, Dasia Turner 5-4-14, Gabby Kline 7-2-16. Totals: 16-10-42.

Three-point goals: Lebanon 7 (Folley 3, Mueller 2, Sauerland, Dunn); Northmont 0.

Records: Lebanon 6-0 (3-0), Northmont 1-5 (0-3).

