Challenge winners named

The winner of the week 15 Brookville Star Football Challenge contest is winner Karen Pigg of Brookville. She picked 14 games correctly.

She finished one game ahead of a trio of contestants who picked 14 games correctly, Jim Lecklider, Dean Palmer and Jim Roten.

There were 11 contestants who picked 12 games correctly.

The overall winner for the 15-week contest was Patty Ernst of Brookville, who finished the 15 weeks having picked 160 games correctly.

Jeff Stose (left) of Clayton was the winner of the week 14 Brookville Star Football Challenge. He is shown collecting his prize from Paige Reichard of Reichard Chevrolet in Brookville. Reichard Chevrolet was the Sponsor-of-the Week for the contest. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_football-challenge-1.jpg Jeff Stose (left) of Clayton was the winner of the week 14 Brookville Star Football Challenge. He is shown collecting his prize from Paige Reichard of Reichard Chevrolet in Brookville. Reichard Chevrolet was the Sponsor-of-the Week for the contest. Kevin O’Boyle | Brookville Star