Blue Devils down Greyhounds

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Blue Devils never trailed in defeating the Dixie Greyhounds 60-39 this past Saturday at Brookville High School. The win lifted Brookville to 2-2 overall. Dixie dropped to 1-4.

The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the game. However, Dixie trailed only by three, at 8-5, when the Devils scored seven straight points to go up 15-5. Dixie finished the first period scoring the final four points to make the score 15-9 to end the initial frame.

Manny Willis scored six and Daniel Dominique five for Brookville. Dixie got a pair of treys from Jordan Butt in the period.

In the second quarter Brookville scored 10 of the first 11 points to go up 25-10.

It was the AJ Eller show during the run. Eller had two trifectas and two lay-ins, one off a steal to lead the Devils surge.

Dixie battled back and managed to cut the score to 31-19 at the half. Logan Grubb and Butt each had four for Dixie in the period. Dominique added four for the Devils.

The third frame was flat even at 12 points a-piece as the score was 40-28 heading into the fourth stanza. Dominique had three for Brookville, Tommy Dafler had two free throws and Brookville received baskets from Nathan Lightcap and Willis. Dixie points came from Codie Thompson with four, Drew Huffman a three-pointer and Butt had a deuce.

Carter Stout started the final eight minutes with a basket for Dixie to make it a nine-point game at 40-30. Then Brookville would then score seven straight.

It started with Dafler hitting two free throws. Willis then scored inside and Dafler drained a three to make it 47-30. From there the game was mostly even as Brookville won by 21 points. Brookville got eight in the quarter from Dafler and four each from Eller, Willis, and Lightcap. Dixie got five points from Huffman.

Team stats showed Dixie was 15-for-48 shooting for 31 percent, with 25 rebounds, eight assists and 17 turnovers. The Hounds were 6-of-17 behind the arch and 3-of-8 from the foul line. Brookville stats showed 25-for-53 shooting for 47 percent. The Devils were 5-of-21 from three-point land. Brookville had 36 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 turnovers, nine steals and six blocked shots.

Individual stats for Brookville showed Eller with 16 points and three steals, and Willis 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Dominique had 12 points, five boards and two blocks Dafler had eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Lightcap had six points and Joel Fry four.

Dixie scoring showed Butt with 16, Huffman 10, Thompson six, Grubb four, Stout two and Cole Hawk one.

Brookville was to host Eaton on Tuesday while and Dixie was at Madison on Tuesday.

Brookville drops pair of games

The Brookville Blue Devils dropped a pair of SWBL Southwestern Division games last week to Valley View and Franklin.

Franklin beat Brookville 65-52. It was the second quarter that told the tale as the Wildcats outscored Brookville 23-8 in the frame to take a 14-point half time lead. Brookville won the second half by a point and the first quarter by a point.

However, the Cats second quarter blitz was the key minutes of action in the game.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Caden Johnson with 18 points and nine rebounds. Will Emrick and Zack Minton each added 12 and Ryan Russell scored 11.

Brookville scoring had Willis with 18 points and seven rebounds, Eller with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals, Dafler had eight points, four boards, four assists and four steals, Dominique had six points and six rebounds, Jack Stanoikovich scored three points and Fye had two markers.

Against Valley View Brookville started with a bang, but after a 15-point first period scored only 19 points the rest of the game. Valley View would win 53-34.

The biggest difference in the game was Valley View’s athleticism and physical prowess on the court. That strength and inside presences kept Brookville at bay and was the main difference in the game. The Devils battled but could not overcome the Spartans.

Valley View had good balanced scoring as Tanger Tobins had 11, Austin Stidham 10, Troy Colter nine and Justin Bromagon nine.

Brookville stats showed Tommy Dafler with 10 points and four rebounds, Eller eight points and four rebounds Stanoikovich scored six points, Willis scored three points and 11 rebounds, Dominique and Lightcap scored three points each and Noah Florkey had one point.

Brookville will Madison Saturday.

Brookville’s Manny Willis, a senior, is shown dunking the basketball over Dixie’s Logan Grubb and Jordan Butt. Brookville won the rivalry game 60-39. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_BHS-boys-1.jpg Brookville’s Manny Willis, a senior, is shown dunking the basketball over Dixie’s Logan Grubb and Jordan Butt. Brookville won the rivalry game 60-39.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

