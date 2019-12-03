Lady Blue Devils show improvement

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils lost to Preble-Shawnee and Valley View last week but showed signs of improvement.

The Arrows of Preble-Shawnee beat Brookville 50-33. Brookville led 11-7 after the first period. However, Shawnee scored 10 of the first 16 points in the second quarter to grab the lead. Brookville battled back and tied the game at 17 with 2:26 to go.

However, Shawnee would edge out a 22-19 lead at the half.

In the third frame Shawnee raced to a 16-2 spurt to start the frame and go ahead 38-21. Brookville battled hard and had the lead down to eight at 40 to 32 midway through the final frame before the Arrows went on to win by 17.

Campbell Jewell led Shawnee with 12 points.

Brookville got a very good game from Malerie Ross. Ross had 11 points to lead the team in scoring and she snared nine rebounds and had three blocked shots. Bailyn Kimberlin had five points, three boards and two steals. Cassidy Stacy had five points. Jackie Fye, Ashlyn Miller, and Allie Lamb each had two points.

Brookville got good effort from Jessica Brown, Emma Hinton, and Abbey Edds during the game also.

Brookville then lost to an extremely good Valley View team on Saturday, 68-23.

Aubrey Stupp, a very good player, led Valley View with 20 points. Claire Henson added 11 and Abigail Dickson eight. Ten different Spartans scored in the game.

Brookville was led by Ross with six. Hinton had five including a half court three-pointer off the glass as time expired in the first quarter. Fye had four and Kimberlin, Brown, Lamb and Stacy scored two points each.

The quarter scores were 18-7, 37-11 and 59-17 all in Valley View’s advantage.

The Lady Devils will be at Eaton on Thursday and host Dixie on Saturday in all day event.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

