Brookville boys hold off Carlisle in opener

CARLISLE – The Brookville Blue Devils began the 2019-2020 boys’ basketball season with a heart throbbing victory over Carlisle 55-51. It was the final game between the two SWBL Schools at the what is known as “The Pit” at Carlisle.

The game lived up too many of the games between these two schools over the years, as both teams played hard, with great effort between the schools. It was a gritty, grind-them-out kind of contest.

The main difference was a 10-0 run Brookville had in the second quarter and free throw shooting by Brookville. Brookville made 14-of-19 charity shots including 6-of-8 in the final minutes to seal the win. Each team had 19 field goals with Carlisle having six trifectas to only three by Brookville.

It was a nice win for Brookville considering the Blue Devils graduated so many key players from the SWBL Southwestern Division Champions of a year ago. It is a huge tribute the players who have bought into coach Jeff Davidson’s system. Davidson is in his 14th season as boys’ basketball coach at Brookville.

Carlisle scored first as Nolan Burney grabbed a rebound and scored. AJ Eller followed with a three for Brookville.

However, Carlisle got seven from Isaiah Dean, five from Roman Newsome and four from Burney in the first period. The Indians led 11-5 at one point but Brookville cut into the advantage by getting a basket by Daniel Dominique inside, a three pointer and two free throws from Manny Willis, and another trifecta from Eller to grab a 15-13 lead.

However, the Indians answered with four straight points before Brookville’s Joel Fye scored in the lane to make the score 18-17 Indians after the first period.

Newsome drained a trey to begin the second frame and Carlisle led 21-17.

Brookville then scored 10 straight points. Eller scored on a floater in the lane, Dominique scored on a lay-up, Willis buried a pair of free throws, Dominque grabbed a rebound and scored and Eller again scored on a drive. Brookville then led 27-21.

Carlisle cut the deficit to 29-26 before Tommy Dafler scored the final five points of the first half for Brookville on a nice drive and then a fast break lay-in and converting the ensuing free throw. It was 34-26 Brookville at halftime, as the Blue Devils had won the second quarter 17-8.

In the third frame Brookville had a ten point lead several times as Fye and Willis each had four points in the frame. However, a three by Carlisle’s Connor Smith at the end of the period made the score 43-36 in Brookville’s favor.

In the final frame Brookville held off the Indians with solid defense and rebounding while making free throws down the stretch. Carlisle did get to within three points with three minutes left. Then Willis grabbed a missed shot, scored and hit a free throw to make it a six-point lead at 51-45. Eller would then convert both sides of the one and one twice to seal the win for Brookville.

Carlisle was led by Newsome with 16 points. Burney scored 14 and Dean had 12.

Scoring for Brookville showed Eller with 16, Willis 14; Dominique nine, Fye eight and Dafler 8. Although they did not score, Brookville got good minutes from Noah Florkey and Jack Stanoikovich.

Other Stats showed Brookville was 19-of-41 shooting while Carlisle was 19-of-47. Individually Both Eller and Willis garnered double/doubles. Eller snared 11 rebounds along with his 16 points. Willis grabbed 11 boards and had two blocks. Dominique also snared six rebounds along with his nine points.

Brookville was at Franklin on Tuesday, at Valley View on Friday

All-day Brookville vs. Dixie clash on Saturday

Brookville and Dixie will play an all-day basketball event this Saturday at Brookville High School. The event features both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

It all begins at 1 p.m. when the reserve boys play. At 2:30 p.m. the reserve girls will tangle. The varsity teams take the court beginning at 4 p.m. when the ladies will tangle. Then at 5:30 p.m. the boy’s varsity teams will cap off the day of hoops.

In girls’ action against Dixie, Brookville has won the last season seasons with the Lady Hounds last win in 2016-17 season.

In the boys’ action Brookville has won six straight games. Dixie got a win in the 2012-13 season.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

