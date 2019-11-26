Wings place 2nd

BROOKVILLE – Officials with the Brookville Soccer Association would like to congratulation the Wings boys on their second-place finish in the Ohio SAY State Tournament. The tournament was held over two weeks from Nov. 9 through Nov. 17.

The Brookville Wings boys represented Miami Valley West SAY at State as the area champion. They had to fight through a large 11 team bracket to win the MWV Area Championship tournament.

The boys started the tournament off with a first-round bye. In the second round, they faced the Five Points SAY second place team beating them 2-1. From there, they went to the quarter finals to defeat the Northwest Cincinnati SAY second place team 2-0. In the semi-finals, they soundly defeated the SAY North first place team 6-1 to reach the finals.

In the finals the Brookville team lost to the WCSA first place team 5-0 for a runner-up finish.

There were 26 area first or second place teams participating in the boys’ wings bracket.

The Brookville Wings boys team consisted of Coen Henderson, Beck Fowler, Jacob Zimmerlin, Noah Zimmerlin, Zachary Peters, Blake Sprada, Gunner Holp, Karsonton Shirk, Trent Barr, Caron Barr, and Jordan Vince. They are coached by Ryan Henderson, James Zimmerlin and JD Fowler and sponsored by Reed’s Pharmacy.

Brookville SAY has only had a handful of teams place at State in the roughly 20 years that they have been participating. Many teams do not make it past the first round.

“We are very proud of these boys and expect to see good things from them in the future,” said BSA President and Wings coach, Fowler.

The 2019 Brookville boys Wings SAY team. They finished second in the recent OHIO State SAY tournament. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_brookville-boys-say-1.jpg The 2019 Brookville boys Wings SAY team. They finished second in the recent OHIO State SAY tournament. Contributed