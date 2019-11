BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Optimist Club will hold its annual Tri-Star Basketball Competition on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The event for youth aged seven through 12 will be held in the Brookville Local Schools Administration Building at 75 June Place.

Registration is from 8:30 until 9 a.m.

Awards will be given in each age bracket. Participants will be judged on skills such as dribbling, shooting, passing and more.