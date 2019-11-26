BSA Striker girls place fourth at State

BROOKVILLE – Officials from the Brookville Soccer Association have congratulated the Striker girls on their fourth-place finish in the Ohio SAY State Tournament. The tournament was held over two weeks from 11/9 to 11/17.

The Striker girls represented Miami Valley West SAY at the State tournament as a second place team after getting runner-up in the MWV Area Championship tournament.

They did not let their second-place finish deter them.

They started off in the first round by knocking out the Darke Miami SAY first place team 6-5. From there, they faced the Miami Valley South second place team. They beat them handily 6-2.

In the semi-finals, they lost in the final seconds 2-1 to the Five Points SAY second place team. That took the girls to the third/fourth place match where they lost to the WCSA second place team 4-2.

The Striker girls’ team was comprised of Gianna Metivier, Lilliana Wilson, Abby Applegate, Sidney Sprada, Kylee Jones, Abigail Fullenkamp, Ava Peters, Brooke Denlinger, Mary Aponyi, Jaeden Metivier, Logynn Barr, Aubrey Smith. They were coached by Tina Denlinger, Jim Osswald and Steve Aponyi.

Brookville SAY has only had a handful of teams place at State in the roughly 20 years that they have been participating.

“Many teams do not make it past the first round,” said BSA President JD Fowler. “We are very proud of these girls and expect to see good things from them in the future.”

The team was sponsored by ARO Landscaping.

The 2019 Brookville girls Strikers SAY team. They finished fourth in the recent Ohio State SAY tournament. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_BSA-girls-1.jpg The 2019 Brookville girls Strikers SAY team. They finished fourth in the recent Ohio State SAY tournament.