Boys’ hoops tips-off this week

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville High School boys’ basketball season begins this week. Most teams had a Foundation game on this past Monday, and Brookville played Northmont.

This week’s schedule has Dixie playing at the Twin Valley South Tip-Off Tourney on Wednesday and Friday. Dixie plays National Trail Wednesday at 6 p.m. South will play Eaton at 7:30. The winners play Friday night following the consolation game.

Tri-County North will host Madison on Saturday.

Brookville will travel to Carlisle on Saturday night as well.

Next Tuesday, Dec. 2, Brookville is at Franklin and Dixie will host Carlisle.

SWBL takes challenge to CCC

The annual basketball challenge games between two girls’ basketball teams from each of the SWBL and the CCC took place at Tri-County North last weekend to tip-off the season for the 2019-2020 campaign. The SWBL won the overall event winning each of the four games.

The best part is each school gets two games in the affair. The four schools were Carlisle and Northridge from the SWBL, and Twin Valley South and Tri-County North from the CCC.

On Friday Carlisle downed South 68-34. The Indians were led by Kaylee Lawson and Caitlyn Stewart each with 17 points. MacKenzie Neal led South with 11 points.

Then Northridge downed Tri-County North 39-30. The Polar Bears were led by Leslie Lane with 16 and Diamonique Story with 10. The Panthers were led by Rilee Terry with 12.

Saturday the teams switched foes and Northridge edged South 33-30. Story, who had a game high 21 points, hit a three pointer with 2:20 left to break a tie and give the Bears the win. Taylor Bowers and Neal led South with nine points each.

Carlisle, which is a very good team, downed North 71-14. The Indians got 11 points from Jillion McIntosh and Kaylee Dingee. They also got 10 points from Erin Ridinger and Emmo Riley. North was led by Terry with six points.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

