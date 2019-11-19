Brookville girls’ start basketball season this week

BROOKVILLE – Believe it or not it is time for winter athletics as high school basketball tips off this week.

The girls’, as usual, begin the action.

Brookville has a new coach. Stephany Hawkins takes over the head coaching duties.

Hawkins is a 2009 BHS graduate and was a member of the last Lady Devils team to capture an SWBL title. Hawkins has been the reserve coach the past two seasons.

Brookville begins play on Saturday when they host the Franklin Wildcats, the defending SWBL Southwestern Division champs and a Regional runner-up. The reserve game begins at noon. Brookville then travels to Preble-Shawnee next Tuesday night.

The Dixie girls’ begin next Tuesday at Milton-Union.

Twin Valley South and Tri-County North will be part of the Southwestern Buckeye League – Cross County Conference challenge at Tri-County North on Friday and Saturday nights.

The SWBL teams are Carlisle and Northridge.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

