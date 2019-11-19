Brookville football awards handed out for 2019

BROOKVILLE – Brookville High School football coach Mike Hetrick hosted the annual Brookville football awards last week at the Strausburg Auditorium at the school.

Hetrick noted the seniors on this year’s team had a record of 23-18 in their four years and noted 16 of the 18 losses were to the same four teams. The players experienced the post season in 2016.

This year Brookville went 6-4.

Principal Scholars were DJ Henson, Sammy Dafler, Brennon Moore, Sadler Henson, Grant Mellon, Jon Mitchell, Ben Smith, Daniel Dominique, Trevor Lockard, Dylan Streck, AJ Eller, and Khiah Getter.

Underclassmen earning first year awards were sophomores Dafler, Logan Marburger and Zach Stringfellow. Juniors were Daniel Barrera, Eller, Getter, Henson and Moore.

Underclassmen earning second year awards were sophomore Jakob Wissinger and juniors Dylan Bruchs, Dominique, Lane Hamiel, Lockard and Brendyn Yeary.

Seniors earning awards were (first year) Streck, (second year) Gabe Starnes, Mitchell and Chase Dyer, and third year awards went to Smith, Jack Meyers, Connor Michael, Mellon and Henson.

SWBL Awards were handed out to several players.

The SWBL Sportsmanship award went to Dafler, Honorable Mention went to Meyers and Yeary, second team All-SWBL honors went to Mellon, Michael and Mitchell, while first team All-SWBL members were Dominique and Henson.

Captain and MVP awards, as voted by players, were captains Smith, Meyers and Mellon.

The offensive back MVP award went to Michael, and the offensive line MVP was Mellon.

The defensive MVPs were Starnes and Dyer.

The team MVP was Henson.

SWBL All-League team

The Southwestern Buckeye League has released the All-League football teams for each Division.

The Southwestern Division named Brad Childers of champion Franklin as Coach-of-the-Year. Defensive Player-of-the-Year was Ben Borszcz of Bellbrook and offensive Player-of-the-Year was Braden Woods of Franklin.

In the Buckeye Division the Coach-of-the-Year was Scott Jordan of champion Waynesville. Defensive Player-of-the-Year was Jerron Lander of Northridge and the offensive Player-of-the-Year was AJ Lovin of Milton-Union.

Dixie players earning honors were first team Billy Womble and second team Codie Thompson. Honorable Mention players were Jordan Butt and Logan Grubb.

Brookville's Daniel Dominique (17) goes up for this catch over Monroe's TeJean Rice during the 2019 season. Dominique was named first team ALL-SWBL for his performance this past season.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

