Brookville blanked by Spartans to end season

GERMANTOWN – The 75th season of Brookville Football concluded in Germantown this past Friday and the unhappy tale was a Valley View 35-0 victory. The Brookville season ended with a 6-4 record overall and 3-3 in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

Valley View is headed to the playoffs with a final regular season record of 8-2.

The Spartans stopped an early Brookville drive, then scored on their fourth play and never looked back, exploding for 21 first quarter points on the way to the win. In an ironic twist, it was the 75th time Brookville has been shut-out and it came in the final game of the 75th season of Brookville football.

The Blue Devils play in a very tough division as two division opponents that defeated the Devils made the post season, Valley View and Franklin, and the other loss in the season, to Anna, was also to a playoff team.

It was the final football game for Brookville seniors Dylan Streck, Ben Smith, Gabe Starnes, Connor Michael, Jack Meyers, Sadler Henson, Chase Dyer, Grant Mellon, and Jon Mitchell.

Brookville got the opening kickoff and Meyers returned the ball to the 31-yard line. AJ Eller tossed a pass to Sammy Dafler to gain a first down at the 43, a pair of Michael runs moved the ball to the 43 of the Spartans. Meyers squeaked out a yard, a pass from Eller to Michael got the ball to the 39, and then Michael plowed to the 35.

It was fourth-and-3. Brookville tried a play action pass, but the Spartans got pressure on the quarterback and the ball was overthrown at the 15-yard line.

The Spartans faced a third-and-7. Quarterback Cade Cradlebaugh, a senior who would have a game to remember, tossed a slant pass to Ben Owens that gained a first down to the Brookville 49. Then Liam Musgrove took a handoff, went to the left, cut up inside and was never stopped as he raced to the end zone and the first Spartan score. Luke Combs booted the PAT and with 7:09 to go on the first period clock it was 7-0 Valley View.

Brookville’s Dylan Bruchs had a nice return of the kickoff to the 37. In three plays Brookville would punt again and the ball went more sideways than anything and floated out of bounds at the 50.

Cradlebaugh scampered around the end to the 17, a 32-yard gain. Cradlebaugh would rush for a team high 67 yards and was a perfect 13-for-13 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown in the contest. On third-and-7 Cradlebaugh tossed a pass to Troy Coulter in the left corner for a second touchdown. Combs was true again and at the 4:43 mark it was 14-0 Spartans.

Brookville began at the 25. On the second play Billy Carruth intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the 32. Musgrove picked up a first down on a third down run to the 18. One play later at the 16 Lucas Lynch circled the right side and his journey ended in the end zone. Combs kicked the point-after and with 2:10 left it was 21-0 Spartans.

Brookville next began at the 35 and Michael got 12 yards in a pair of jaunts for a first down. Meyers moved the ball to the Spartan 47. Michael gained four and got a first to end the first quarter with Valley View up 21-0.

Any hopes of a Brookville comeback would end on the first play of the second frame. Michael broke through up the middle and got to the 17-yard line. However, a fumble somehow occurred, and the Spartans recovered the ball. Logan Tays fell on the ball for the Spartans.

Cradlebaugh led the Spartans down field. Three key passes moved the ball down field. They were mixed in with runs the eventually got the ball to the 34 of Brookville. There a touchdown was nullified on an offensive pass interference penalty. Then three runs resulted in no yardage and a punt.

Beginning at the 16 Brookville got a first down on three jaunts by Michael. Bruchs broke free for a nice 22-yard scamper to the Spartan 48. However, the drive bogged down, and a punt was returned to the 24.

Two minutes were left on the clock and Valley View executed the two-minute drill to perfection. It took five plays for the Spartans to score. A pass interference penalty on Brookville got a first down. Then Cradlebaugh got a pair of sideline passes that moved the ball to the Brookville 21. Then Lynch circled right end and raced for his second touchdown of the night. Combs made it 28-0 with just 55 seconds left. That is how the first half would end.

Valley View started the second half with an 11-play drive that resulted in the final touchdown of the game. Cradlebaugh had two completions and three runs on the drive. Finally, from the nine Dylan Branham scored on a run and this time Tyler Smith booted the PAT and it was 35-0 at the 8:32 mark.

Now playing with a running clock Brookville gained a first down before punting. Valley View had the ball as the third quarter ended.

The Spartans had to punt to begin the fourth quarter. Brookville took over with 10:52 left and kept the ball the rest of the game.

Game Stats from Brad Flora

Valley View outgained Brookville 357 to 208. The Spartans had 129 yards passing and 228 rushing. Brookville had 30 yards passing and 178 rushing. Valley View snapped the ball 44 times and had the pigskin for 19:12. Brookville had 50 snaps and possession time of 28:48. Valley View had 20 first downs and Brookville 12. Each team were penalized two times, the Spartans for 25 yards and Brookville 20 yards. Brookville was 2-of-9 on third downs and 3-of-4 on fourth downs. Valley View was 6-of-9 on third downs. Valley got seven points off two Brookville turnovers. The Spartans were 3-of-3 in the Red Zone with three touchdowns. Brookville got in the Red Zone once and lost a fumble.

Individually for Valley View Cradlebaugh was 13-of-13 passing for 129 yards and a TD. Cradlebaugh ran seven times for 67 yards. Musgrove had 63 yards on three totes and a TD. Lynch had 49 yards rushing and two TDs. Receiving showed Owens with 56 yards and six balls and a TD. Troy Coulter had 48 yards on three balls.

Brookville stats show Eller was 4-of-11 passing for 30 yards and an interception. Daniel Dominique had two catches for 15 yards, Dafler one ball for 12 yards and Michael one snag for three yards.

Rushing showed Michael with 113 yards on 19 carries, Bruchs 35 yards on five lugs, Meyers 28 yards on 12 totes and Brennon Moore four yards on one carry.

Defensively Henson had six tackles. Moore and Starnes had five stops; Khiah Getter, Mellon, and Mitchell with three tackles; Streck, Michael, Bruchs, Trevor Lockard and Caleb Heck two stops each and with one tackle each were Meyers, Lane Hamiel, Chase Dyer, Brendyn Yeary, and Zach Shore.

Game Notes with Larry Myers

Brookville was shut-out for the 75th time. It was the third time the Blue Devils would lose 35-0, 10th time the difference was 35 points and 11th time to end the season by being shut out. Season wise it was the 20th time SWBL foes scored over 200 points against Brookville.

Brookville senior running back Connor Michael is being pursued by several Valley View defenders in last Friday's football game, played in Germantown. Michael led the Blue Devils with 113 yards on the ground in a 35-0 victory by the Spartans over Brookville. Christine Yeary | Brookville Star Brookville senior running back Jack Meyers is being pursued by several Valley View defenders in last Friday's game, played in Germantown. Meyers finished his final high school football game with 28 yards rushing. The Blue Devils were defeated by Valley View, 35-0. Christine Yeary | Brookville Star

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

