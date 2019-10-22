Studebaker qualifies for cross country regional

CEDARVILLE — The competition was intense as area cross country teams competed in the OHSAA Southwest District race Saturday at Cedarville University.

In the boys race only the top nine teams out of 27 competing would qualify for regional and the top 36 individual fastest runners.

Northmont junior Isaac Studebaker qualified for regional by placing 19th overall with a time of 16:38.98. Sam Duncan of Lebanon took 1st place with a time of 15:40.74 with Bryce Conley of Tippecanoe 2nd in 15:48.81.

“All week I was talking with Issac about the plan necessary for him to make it out as an individual,” said Northmont coach Joe Barnes. “I told him I wanted him between 20-25 when he passes me around 1.5 miles into the race then work the last half of the race to get inside the top 20. I was happy at the 1.5 mile mark when he passed me right were we talked about. He was looking strong and was able to pass boys in the last 1.5 miles to place 19th and qualify individually for the second year in a row. This week we will be talking strategy all week in practice to get him in the best position to qualify for the State meet.”

Sophomore Max Loudenslager finished 44th in 17:10.18. Senior Nick Sanders finished 55th in 17:26.79. Freshman Luke Patterson finished 84th in 17:49.82. Freshman Reed Diller finished 89th in 17:58.46. Junior Matthew Correll finished 103rd in 18:21. Sophomore Joshua Costello finished 113th in 18:44.70. A total of 184 runners finished the race.

“The boys team had an outside shot of making it to regional, but it was going to take a team effort to do it,” Barnes said. “Even though they didn’t make it all the boys on the team raced well from start to finish. I am excited for the future because I will only be losing one boy, Nick Sanders who is a senior. I think the future is bright for the boys team and cannot wait for next cross season to begin.”

Boys teams advancing to regional include Lebanon, Tippecanoe, Fairmont, Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro, Bellbrook, Bellefontaine and Talawanda.

The Northmont girls did not qualify and no individual runner advanced to regional. Only the top seven teams and top 28 runners would qualify.

“For the girls team I knew it was going to be a long shot to make it as a team,” Barnes added. “This year’s competition on the girls side was the best it has ever been for this district. Plus the State took away a qualifying team. I told the girls on Friday in our team meeting I want to see you compete from the start of the race to the finish. If you do that you have a chance to have a PR (personal record). Terri’Anna Lewis, my top girl had an outside shot of making it individually. I told her she had to get out and try to get into the top 25 early. She was on pace to qualify through two miles but faded a few spots in the final mile and missed it by five spots. I was really proud of her for giving it her all and she did at least PR for the season and is the 12th fastest senior in school history.”

Lewis, a senior, finished 33rd in 20:17.85. Senior Ellie Coppock finished 58th in 21:06.29. Sophomore Annie Brown finished 69th in 21:49.52. Sophomore Raelyn Barrett finished 74th in 22:05.09. Juniors Ava Brant and Anna Fliegner finished together with Brant 78th (22:12.50) and Fliegner 79th (22:13.82). Freshman Abby Drosdak finished 95th in 23:19.64.

A total of 156 runners finished the race. Taylor Ewert of Beavercreek dominated the field taking first place 17:03.13 with Faith Duncan of Lebanon finishing second in 17:53.45.

Girls team qualifying for regional include Beavercreek, Talawanda, Springboro, Lebanon, Troy, Miamisburg and Fairmont.

Northmont junior Isaac Studebaker (2447) qualified for regional by placing 19th overall with a time of 16:38.98. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_IsaacStudebaker.jpg Northmont junior Isaac Studebaker (2447) qualified for regional by placing 19th overall with a time of 16:38.98. Terri’Anna Lewis (2263) was the top Northmont girls runner at district finishing 33rd in 20:17.85. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_TerriAnnaLewis.jpg Terri’Anna Lewis (2263) was the top Northmont girls runner at district finishing 33rd in 20:17.85.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

