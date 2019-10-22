Northmont volleyball team falls in sectional

VANDALIA — Northmont’s girls volleyball team lost to Springboro on Saturday during the Division I sectional at Butler High School.

Northmont battled hard but lost the first set 26-24. The Panthers dominated the second set winning 25-8. The Lady Bolts put up a fight in the third set but lost 28-26.

On Tuesday the Lady Bolts defeated Springfield in the opening round of the tournament after getting off to a slow start. The Wildcats won the first set 25-16 before the Lady Bolts won the next three sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.

“We had a nervous start to open sectional play, dropping the first set 16-25,” said Northmont coach S. Jim Smith. “The team rallied together and played solid defense behind a disciplined block to take the last three sets.”

Leading Northmont was Lily Reidy with 13 kills and 16 digs. Alexis Boykin had five kills and five blocks. Shelby Leitz had 10 kills. Evynne Johnson had 16 digs. Katie Stewart had 20 assists and 17 digs. Daisy Sampson had 21 digs.

Paige Birdsall (left) and Alexis Boykin successfully block at shot Saturday during Northmont’s loss to Springboro in the sectional tournament at Butler High School. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Birdsall_Boykin.jpg Paige Birdsall (left) and Alexis Boykin successfully block at shot Saturday during Northmont’s loss to Springboro in the sectional tournament at Butler High School. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

