Broering addresses Northmont Rotary

CLAYTON — Tony Broering, head football coach for Northmont, recently spoke with the Northmont Rotary.

In addition to giving information about some of the specifics about the team, schedule, plans, etc., Broering focused most of his time presenting information regarding a coaching approach currently in place at Northmont. This method is supported and promoted by Ohio High School Athletic Association and various other partners to reclaim the educational and transformative influence of sports in schools.

Training coaches alone is not enough. Without support of the school community, the current win-at-all-costs sports culture will continue to make winning the only value that comes from participation. School boards, superintendents, administrators, athletic directors, coaches, parents and school communities all have a vital role in reclaiming the transformative power of sports.

This philosophy has been nationally promoted by former NFL player Joe Ehrman. The InSideOut Philosophy focuses on the purpose, power, possibility, and privilege of leading and coaching. It requires coaches to ask four key questions. They are: 1. Why do I coach?, 2. Why do I coach the way I do?, 3. How does it feel to be coached by me?, and 4. How do I define success?.

The growth and development of each student’s human potential can only be fostered if the adults who are in charge are aware of and intentional about their transformative purpose. Broering reviewed how his staff has implemented this innovative method in investing in the student athletes that play for them.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

