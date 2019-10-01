Girls golf team places 4th in GWOC tourney

BEAVERCREEK — The Lady Bolts golf team finished 4th of seven teams in this year’s GWOC Championship at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The course showed its teeth, testing even the most talented golfers. Pin locations were strategically placed behind hazards and greens were rolling fast. Centerville captured another overall GWOC and American League title with a score of 325. Springboro landed a second-place overall finish with a score of 346 and the National League title.

Five,Sam DeSpain led Northmont with a 95.

“Sam got off to a great start with a string of pars but found trouble on the par 5 11th hole,” said Northmont coach Cory Caudill. “Despite that, she bounced back and relied on her collection of good play throughout the year to earn 2nd team All-GWOC honors.”

Scoring the next best score for Northmont was Jaedin Bowers (101).

“Jaedin struck the ball well but struggled to find her comfort zone on the greens,” Caudill said. “Like Sam, Jaedin’s great play throughout the year earned her 2nd team All-GWOC honors. Both juniors have bright futures and high aspirations when they return next year.”

Rounding out the scoring for the bolts was senior Carly Sherwood (112) and sophomore Priya Armour (114).

The Lady Bolts are looking forward building on their 18 hole experience when they tee it up at the SWDAB Division 1 Sectional Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2. They’ll be competing for an opportunity to join just one other team in the history of the girls golf program to advance to the District Tournament.

Sam DeSpain prepares to hit a tee shot in a recent match vs. Beavercreek at Meadowbrook Golf Course. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star