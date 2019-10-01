Northmont wins annual FireBolt Cup

CLAYTON — Northmont and Fairmont competed Wednesday in the 2019 edition of the boys golf FireBolt Cup on the front nine holes of Meadowbrook at Clayton Golf Course.

Temperatures in the 70s with low humidity made for fast and firm conditions which were ideal for low scores. The FireBolt Cup brings together the varsity and JV squads from both teams in a match play format. With six varsity players and six JV players squaring off for both schools, each match on the course was worth 1 point.

“This is the 10th annual playing of the FireBolt Cup matches,” said Northmont coach Nathan Hannahan. “In 2016, we decided that match play would be a more fun and exciting way to decide who takes home the coveted FireBolt Cup Trophy. After winning the cup for the first time in 2018, Northmont was eager for the opportunity to play in this event today.”

Similar to the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup, if the matches resulted in a tie, then the team who won the cup the previous year would retain the trophy for the following year. That was not the case this year. Fairmont had just 11 players in the field. That meant 11 total points were up for grabs. Northmont was able to capture 8.5 of those points to win the FireBolt Cup for the second straight year.

Combined Team Totals: Northmont 8.5 Fairmont 2.5. (Northmont wins and keeps the FireBolt Cup in its trophy case until next season.)

Wednesday night was also senior night for the Thunderbolts Golf Team. Senior varsity members Brendan Siehl, Justus Thomas, and Layne Tobe were honored by their teammates and families prior to and after the match. Special thanks to Mrs. Siehl, Mrs. Thomas, and Mrs. Tobe for organizing the reception following play.

Justus Thomas chips onto the No. 3 green vs. Fairmont during the annual FireBolt Cup. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_JustusThomas.jpg Justus Thomas chips onto the No. 3 green vs. Fairmont during the annual FireBolt Cup. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Northmont coach Nathan Hannahan (left) and Fairmont coach Matt Stotler holding the coveted FireBolt Cup trophy. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Hannahan_Stotler.jpg Northmont coach Nathan Hannahan (left) and Fairmont coach Matt Stotler holding the coveted FireBolt Cup trophy. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

