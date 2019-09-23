Girls tennis team splits four matches

CLAYTON — It was an all our nothing week for the Northmont girls tennis team with a pair of 5-0 wins and 5-0 losses.

The Lady Bolts opened the week on Monday, Sept. 16 with a 5-0 victory over Brookville.

At first singles Aubrey Ferrell defeated Emma Burton 6-0, 6-0. At second singles Rachel Smith defeated Kaitlyn Rediger 7-5, 6-0. In third singles play

Alexis Siefke defeated Grace Gisewite 6-3, 6-0. At first doubles Sydney Boman and Ali Ullery scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Chelsea Brown and Lindsay Hinds 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles Chikodi Ibe and Lexi Mitchell defeated Preet Takhak and Erica Flory 7-5, 6-4.

The next day Northmont lost 5-0 to Beavercreek and on Wednesday also lost 5-0 to Tippecanoe.

On Friday the Lady Bolts bounced back with a 5-0 win at Wayne. At first singles Alaina Anderson defeated Taneya Vaughn 6-1, 6-2. Aubrey Ferrell scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory at second singles over Renee McKnight. At third singles RachelSmith scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Katelyn Maiden.

At first singles Sydney Boman and Ali Ullery scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over Amira Wilcox and Charity Morris. The second doubles match saw Chikoda Ibe and Lexi Mitchell defeat Kate Lovis and JayInn Stitson 6-2, 6-0.

Aubrey Ferrell defeated Brookville’s Emma Burton 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_AubreyFerrell.jpg Aubrey Ferrell defeated Brookville’s Emma Burton 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Rachel Smith scored a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Kaitlyn Rediger of Brookville in the second singles match. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_RachelSmith.jpg Rachel Smith scored a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Kaitlyn Rediger of Brookville in the second singles match. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind