Brookville girls claim Versailles team title

VERSAILLES – The Brookville Cross Country teams showed their stuff yet again at the Versailles Tour de Sewer this past Saturday, Sept. 21.

The challenging course rolls through the terrain surrounding the Versailles water treatment plant.

“The interesting aromas did not stop “Big Blue” from continuing their awesome season,” said Brookville cross-country coach Jon Bland.

The Brookville girls’ cross-country team won the team title behind the runner-up effort of Hailey Hoops.

Emilie Penick just missed a top-10 finish placing 11th. Varsity scoring was completed by Kori Moore (14th), Hannah Hoops (15th), Lauren Taylor (21st), Morgan Smith (48th) and Olivia Rice (56th) .

“It really was another full team effort” said Bland. “The girls all ran well on a difficult course in humid conditions.

“The breakthrough performer of the day for the girls’ team was Kyla Wilson,” added Bland. “She is really coming into form at this critical time of the year.”

The boys’ team finished runner-up out of 13 teams.

Justin Bland made it three invitationals in-a-row winning the individual title with a 16:52 effort. Varsity scoring was rounded out by Paul Takhar (10th), Tommy Dafler (11th), Andrew Watt (18th), Ethan Landis (35th), “Mile Killer” Kyle Miller (39th) and Brandon Waggoner (52nd).

“The breakthrough performer of the day goes to Blake Puskas who raced really well for the Blue Devils,” said Bland. “The guys team is looking pretty good but we really need to continue working hard as the SWBL and post season will be filled with some tremendous teams.

“This area is loaded with good cross-country teams and we want to be there when it matters most in October,” added Bland.

The Brookville teams will be in action this Saturday at the Blazer Invitational.

Brookville senior cross-country captain Emilie Penick is shown passing several runners to help the girls to a three-point victory at the Versailles Tour de Sewer Invitational this past Saturday. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_BHSXC.jpg Brookville senior cross-country captain Emilie Penick is shown passing several runners to help the girls to a three-point victory at the Versailles Tour de Sewer Invitational this past Saturday.