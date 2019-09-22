Northmont volleyball team defeats Fairmont

CLAYTON — With a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 victory over Fairmont on Thursday, the Northmont varsity volleyball team extended its win streak to seven straight.

Coach S. Jim Smith attributed the victory to a combination of tough serving, blocking/defense and consistent offense.

“The team has been on a roll. We’ve been battling out close wins against decent teams,” Smith said. “We knew Fairmont was going to be a tough team to beat since they recently played a tough match against Lebanon and beat Springboro, two of the best teams in our area. I was happy to see the girls rise to the occasion in front of a fantastic student section. Our defense is playing great right now. We are focusing a lot on improving our offense and it looked pretty good last night.”

Lily Reidy led the Lady Bolts with 14 kills and aces. Katie Stewart had 26 assists, Daisy Sampson 34 digs and Emma Kautz had 10 digs.

Northmont had just come off a tough five set victory over Springfield two days earlier by scores of 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-11. Daisy Sampson had46 digs, Lily Reidy had 16 kills and 22 digs, Evynne Johnson 21 digs, Katie Stewart 41 assists and two aces, Alexis Boykin 10 kills and four blocks and Kayla Perry had seven kills and four blocks.

With the victories Northmont improved to 3-3 in conference play and 11-3 overall.

“We still want our serving to get tougher, passing to get more consistent and offense to be faster,” Smith added.

This week the Lady Bolts play at Butler and at Centerville before returning home on Thursday to host Springboro and Graham on Saturday.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

