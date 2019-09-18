Devils down Dixie

NEW LEBANON – Brookville scored the first 20 points of the game and never looked back in defeating Dixie 60-18 last week at Chief Jerome Brown Staduim in New Lebanon.

The win lifted Brookville to 2-1 and dropped Dixie to the same record.

It should be noted Dixie has only three seniors and four juniors while playing eight freshman on defense and mostly freshman and sophomores on offense. The charges of Coach David Worley played hard until the final horn sounded. Brookville was simply the better and more experienced team.

The game at Dixie will be the last time the teams will play in New Lebanon for an undetermined amount time. Next year the two squads play at Brookville and then the series, in which each school is the other’s most common opponent, will be interrupted because of the formation of two new leagues and reconfiguration of the SWBL.

Brookville’s Jack Myers scored four touchdowns in the game and ran for a career high 158 yards. One of his touchdowns was a 37-yard fumble return. AJ Eller tossed a pair of scoring passes, both to Daniel Dominique. Connor Michael ran for two more Blue Devil touchdowns. Brookville turned a fumble and an interception into 13 points. They also turned a failed fake punt into six points.

Dixie got the first possession. Brookville’s kickoff bounced into the end zone so it was Dixie ball at the Hounds 20. Three running plays failed to attain the line-to-gain and a punt took place.

Jordan Butt punted and Jack Myers gathered the ball in at the 41, he cut right and raced down the sideline until being forced out of bounds at the Greyhound 18.

However, an illegal block against Brookville moved the ball back to the Dixie 46. Six plays later it was 7-0 Blue Devils.

Myers gained 9 and a face mask moved the ball to the 26. Michael gained three and Myers 13. Sammy Dafler circled the end to the four. Then Michael went off left tackle and reached the end zone. Jacob booted the PAT and Brookville led 7-0 with 7:56 on the first quarter clock.

Dixie converted a pair of third downs in the next series. One came on a pass from Jimmy Myers to Dustin Simon and the other came on a jaunt up the middle by Logan Grubb. However, a bad pitch placed Dixie in a third-and-17 and Grubb gained nothing on a draw play. The punt by Butt rolled dead at the Brookville 33.

Myers gained six for the Blue Devils and then Brookville struck pay-dirt on the next play.

Eller faked a hand-off and then dropped back and tossed a pass to a wide-open Dominique. Dominique snagged the ball at the Dixie 38 and then sprinted into the end zone.

Dominique was a good 10 yards behind the defense when the pass fell into his hands. Wissinger was true with the kick and it was 14-0 Brookville with 1:32 on the first period clock. That’s the way the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter Dixie ran a sweep but the ball was fumbled and Brookville’s Myers reached down, picked the ball up at the 37, turned towards the goal line and rambled his way for a touchdown. The PAT snap was bad and Eller picked up the ball and tossed a pass to Dominique, but he was stopped at the 1-yard line by Dixie’s Brian Miser.

However, it was a 20-0 Brookville advantage just 10 seconds into the second quarter.

Dixie would then answer in two plays.

Simon took a hand-off and went to his right. He stopped looked down field and tossed a pass to a wide-open Butt. Butt gathered in the pigskin and sprinted the final 55 yards for a touchdown. The PAT try was blocked by Brookville’s Dominique. The score was now 20-6 in Brookville’s favor.

Sammy Dafler then fell on a squib kick for Brookville at the Blue Devils 39. It took Brookville seven plays to negotiate the 61 yards for a touchdown.

Michael topped off the drive from the one. Brookville got large yardage runs from Myers for 19 yards, Dafler for 16 yards, and Michael for 15 yards before the final one-yard plunge. Wissinger booted the PAT and it was 27-6 at the 8:19 mark of the first half.

A bad pitch, an incomplete pass and run for no gain placed Dixie in punt formation. With nothing to lose the Hounds attempted a fake punt. The play worked as a pass was completed from Billy Womble to Grubb, Grubb got to the 25 where he was tackled by the Blue Devils. The only problem was Dixie needed to get to the 29.

On the next series Brookville’s Eller tossed a pass to Khiah Getter that went for a TD but was called back due to a penalty for ineligible receiver down field. Now at the 30 Myers circled left end and his journey ended in the end zone. It was the unusual 25-yard drive in which the scoring play was 30 yards. The PAT kick sailed wide and it was 33-6 Brookville with 6:30 on the first half clock.

Dixie then struck back in three plays. Myers tossed a slant pass to Butt who outraced everyone for a touchdown. The play covered 69 yards with Butt having 60 yards of that total after the catch. Dixie went for a two-point conversion and tried a pitch which went awry and Dylan Bruchs recovered the ball for Brookville. The score was 33-12 Blue Devils with 4:45 left in the first half.

Brookville started its next drive at the Blue Devils 44 and scored in six plays.

Myers got 12, Dafler six, then after a penalty he scampered for 19. Myers circled the left end for 22 yards to the two-yard line. Then Myers capped off the drive with a sprint around the end. Wissinger booted the PAT and it was 40-12 Devils as three minutes remained in the first half.

Brookville got the ball back on the next play. A Greyhound pass ended when Brookville’s Brennon Moore made a diving interception at the Dixie 42.

Dafler gained five and then eight yards. With the ball at the 31 Eller tossed a pass to Dominque in which he grabbed the ball and ran into the end zone making the score 47-12 after the boot by Wissinger. The clock read 1:38 left in the first half. Dixie would keep the ball the rest of the half as a drive ended at the Brookville 40.

In the third period, with a running clock. Brookville got the ball and scored at the 7:25 mark on a 12-yard jaunt by Jack Myers, his fourth journey to “the house” in the game. Wissinger’s boot made it 54-12 in Brookville’s favor.

Dixie scored with 7:36 left in the final stanza on a Grubb 6-yard run. The PAT kick was no good and it was 54-18 with 7:36 on the clock.

Owen Ashworth then scored for Brookville, his first career TD, at the 4:21 mark. The PAT kick was wide and the score was 60-18 with 4:21 left in the game.

Game Notes

Game notes from Larry Myers show it was Mike Hetricks 110th win at Brookville. It was the 12th time Brookville has scored 60 or more points. It was the third time with 60 or more points against Dixie. It was the 31st time Brookville has surpassed the 50-point mark. The total points of 78 is the 12th highest points in a game and third time that has been accomplished. It was the first time that 78 total points were scored in an SWBL game. It was the ninth time the difference was 42 points in a Brookville game. Brookville has not punted since the second quarter of the North game, going 10 quarters without a punt.

Game Stats

Stats from Brad Flora show Brookville had 410 total yards, 318 rushing. Dixie amassed 286 yards with 205 coming through the air. Dixie had 48 plays to 33 for Brookville. The Hounds had the ball for m31:23 and Brookville had it for 17:37. Brookville had 22 first downs and Dixie 12. Brookville had seven penalties for 55 yards and Dixie five for 35 yards. Brookville had zero turnovers and Dixie three resulting in 13 Brookville points. Brookville was 4-for-4 in the Red Zone with four touchdowns. Dixie was 1-for-1 in the Red Zone with a touchdown.

Individual Dixie stats show Jimmy Myers was 5-of-11 passing for 119 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Dustin Simon was 1-for-1 for 74 yards and a TD, and Billy Womble 1-for-1 for 12 yards. Jordan Butt had four catches for 173 and two touchdowns and Dustin Simon three for 32 yards.

Hound rushing shows Myers had 43 yards on eight carries and Logan Grubb 38 yards on 14 totes.

Brookville stats show AJ Eller was 4-of-4 passing for 92 yards and two TDs. Daniel Dominique had three balls for 92 yards and a TD. Khiah Getter had one catch.

Rushing shows Jack Myers 158 yards on 11 attempts and three touchdowns. Sammy Dafler had 66 yards on nine totes, Owen Ashworth 43 yards on two carries and a TD, Connor Michael 32 yards on six carries and two TDs, Dylan Starnes 11 yards on one tote, and Grady Lamb eight yards on one carry.

Myers had a fumble recovery for 37 yards and a TD. Brennon Moore had an interception and Dylan Bruchs a fumble recovery.

Brookville will host Eaton on Friday night. Dixie is at Carlisle this Friday.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

