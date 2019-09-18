Volleyball team wins four in a row

CLAYTON — Northmont’s girls volleyball team extended its win streak to four Saturday with a hard fought 3-2 non-conference win over Tecumseh.

Northmont won the first set 25-10 and then had to fight to eventually win a marathon second set 33-31. Tecumseh rallied to win the third set 25-17 and four set 25-23 before the Lady Bolts won the tie-breaking fifth set 15-12.

With the victory Northmont improved to 8-3 overall.

Daisy Sampson had 31 digs, Katie Stewart 28 assist and four aces and Alexis Boykin had 10 kills and five blocks.

Thursday the Lady Bolts defeated conference opponent Wayne in three sets 25-15, 25-14 and 25-17.

Lily Reidy led Northmont with 13 kills, 11 digs and two serve aces. Kaitlyn Atwood had three aces. Kayla Perry had four kills and three blocks. Daisy Sampson had17 digs. Katie Stewart had19assists and seven kills.

On Monday, Sept. 9 Northmont defeated Piqua 25-22, 25-13, 25-16. Alexis Boykin had eight kills and six blocks. Kayla Perry had five kills and two blocks. Lily Reidy had six kills and four aces. Daisy Sampson had 13 digs.

Sept. 7 the Lady Bolts defeated Sidney by scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-19. Lily Reidy had 16 kills, three aces, eight digs and two blocks. Alexis Boykin had eight kills, three blocks and two aces while Katie Stewart had 29 assists.

Lily Reidy scores a point during Northmont's victory over Wayne on Thursday. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Kayla Perry (10) and Lily Reidy team up to block a shot against Wayne. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

