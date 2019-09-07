Lady Bolts defeat Chaminade-Julienne

DAYTON — Saturday’s girls soccer match at Chaminade-Julienne got off to a disastrous start when a Northmont player inadvertently scored an “own goal” for the opponents with 18:53 left in the first half.

As is common practice the goal was credited to the nearest opposing player, Meyah Haywood. The Lady Eagles clung to a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to the Northmont miscue.

The Lady Bolts tied the match on a goal by Tatum Brookhart eight minutes and 41 seconds into the second half. Five minutes later Grace Brown scored to give Northmont a 2-1 advantage.

C-J tied the score with 10:52 remaining when Peyton Burrows found the back of the net.

With 4:49 left Brown scored her second goal of the day and from there Northmont was able to run out the clock by keeping the ball in the corner for the better part of three minutes.

With the victory Northmont improved to 4-2-0 while C-J fell to 3-3-2.

“I was proud of my girls today. We were down by one nothing at halftime and they showed great character to come back and get the equalizer and then get the go-ahead goal,” said Northmont coach Ted Mergler. “When you lose your lead and finish the game out with one more goal to earn the victory made me super proud. It shows a lot of character and charisma by my team and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

Grace Brown maneuvers the ball around C-J defender Macy Hawkins. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_GraceBrown.jpg Grace Brown maneuvers the ball around C-J defender Macy Hawkins. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Tatum Brookhart launches a shot on goal as C-J’s Morgan McDaniel defends. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_TatumBrookhart.jpg Tatum Brookhart launches a shot on goal as C-J’s Morgan McDaniel defends. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind