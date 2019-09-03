Northmont boys golf team defeats Troy

CLAYTON — On Monday, Aug. 26 Northmont faced Troy and Butler on the front nine at Troy Country Club in the rain. Troy won the tri-match with a score of 163 with the Thunderbolts second with 169 and Butler third with 193. Troy’s Henry Johnston posted a four over par round of 38 to take medalist honors.

Northmont was led by Brayden Hobert with a 41 followed by Justus Thomas (42), Brendan Siehl (42) and Layne Tobe (44).

Thursday the Thunderbolts avenged their loss to Troy by defeating the Trojans by one stroke 191-192 at Meadowbrook. Brendan Siehl (Northmont) and Ryan Dowling (Troy) finished as co-medalists with identical scores of 46. Junior Brayden Hobert and sophomore Josh Harbaum tied with scores of 48. The team total was rounded out by senior Justus Thomas’s 49.

The Northmont varsity boys golf team played the Brookville Blue Devils on the links of Meadowbrook at Clayton on Aug. 21. The match was contested on the difficult, par 36, back nine holes.

This event brought together student-athletes from neighboring communities which both suffered catastrophic damage at hands of the devastating Labor Day tornadoes.

Northmont won the match 189 – 201.

Medalist honors went to Brookville’s Thad Hartley who birdied the difficult par four, 18th hole to post 43.

The Thunderbolts narrowly defeated the Blue Devils thanks to identical rounds of 45 posted by sophomores Tucker Smith and Josh Harbaum.

“Hats off to Tucker Smith who had the best round of his young varsity golf career,” said Northmont Coach Nathan Hannahan. “Crucial pars on the difficult par three, 14th hole and par five, 17th hole were the keys to his success tonight. Josh Harbaum had somewhat of a bounce back round after getting off to hot start this season. He went on a run of three consecutive pars in the middle of his round (holes 13,14,15) to tie for the best score posted by a T’bolt today.”

Senior Justus Thomas made his first birdie of the season on the par five,17th hole en route to a total of 49. Senior Brendan Siehl and junior Brayden Hobert posted scores of 50. Senior Layne Tobe posted a 51 was in action as well for the Thunderbolts.

Thursday. Aug. 22 Northmont hosted the Miamisburg Vikings on the back nine holes (par 36) of Meadowbrook at Clayton.

Co-medalist honors go to Northmont’s Brayden Hobert and Miamisburg’s David Noel who both carded rounds of 43.

Hobert made three pars during his round. Senior Justus Thomas made two pars of his own en route to a total of 46. Senior Layne Tobe and sophomore Josh Harbaum tied with totals of 47 to round out the team score of 183. Sophomore Tucker Smith (56) was in action for the Thunderbolts as well.

The Vikings came in with scores of 43 by David Noel, Thomas Sherwood (45), Dylan Frymoyer (47), and Dallas Gibson (48) to post 183 as a team.

Since both teams were tied after four scores, the match was settled with a fifth score tiebreaker. Thunderbolt senior Brendan Siehl (49) was just good enough to edge Mason Lucas (50) from the Vikings.

“This is the second match of our 2019 season that has ended in a fifth score tiebreaker. Luckily both matches went our way,” Hannahan said.

Justus Thomas punches the ball out of a bunker on the ninth hole at Meadowbrook vs. Miamisburg. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_JustusThomas.jpg Justus Thomas punches the ball out of a bunker on the ninth hole at Meadowbrook vs. Miamisburg. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Layne Tobe chips over a sand trap on the ninth hole during Northmont’s one stroke victory over Miamisburg. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_LayneTobe.jpg Layne Tobe chips over a sand trap on the ninth hole during Northmont’s one stroke victory over Miamisburg. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest