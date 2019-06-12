GWOC to increase ticket pricing for 2019-2020

DAYTON — The Greater Western Ohio Conference has raised ticket pricing for high school events in an effort to help schools try to offset the rate increases that have occurred for officials across the board.

This is the first increase in ticket pricing at the gate since 2004. Here are the changes:

Varsity Football Gate Tickets: $8. Pre-Sale Tickets will now be $5 for all (adult, student, senior citizens).

Soccer, Volleyball,Basketball, Wrestling, Swimming, Gymnastics, Lacrosse, and Track will now be $7.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Students/Sr. Citizens (up from $6/$4).

All events that do not have a Varsity game — JVB or Freshman only events — will remain $5 for adults and $3 for students/senior citizens.

