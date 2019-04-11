T-bolts struggle at the plate vs Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE – Northmont hitters looked at too many called third strikes Thursday night and wound up on the losing end of a 7-4 score at Waynesville.

A somewhat high and inconsistent strike zone contributed to Northmont’s woes but as the saying goes, if it’s close you have to take a cut at the ball.

“I think that was one of the big differences in the game. Waynesville capitalized on two strike pitches by putting the ball in play with runners on and were able to move them and score runs,” said Northmont coach Ross Kincaid. “If you look at the number of batters that we sent to the plate vs. them with two strikes it is pretty comparable, but they did a better job in those situations and they did a better job defensively too. We got them in a tight spot and put some pressure on them and they turned a double play.”

Photo by Ron Nunnari Waynesville junior Tanner Fannin slides in safe on a steal at second as Nick Newman leaps to take the throw. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/04/web1_TannerFannin-1.jpg Photo by Ron Nunnari Waynesville junior Tanner Fannin slides in safe on a steal at second as Nick Newman leaps to take the throw.