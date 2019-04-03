Sports Calendar

‘Spring for the Heart Benefit’ slated April 6

ENGLEWOOD — KAP for the Heart will host its second annual ‘Spring for the Heart Benefit’ on April 6th from 6 p.m. to midnight at the American Legion Post 707 in Englewood. KAP for the Heart was established in memory of Kieran Popp, 2010 graduate of Northmont High School and a member of the wrestling team who passed away in 2015 from Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The Kieran Popp Memorial Scholarship will awarded to a Northmont High School senior. For more information visit www.kapfortheheart.org

Butler Youth Swim Camp scheduled

VANDALIA — Butler Youth Swim Camp is a 5-week clinic style camp for children ages 5 – 18. The clinic focuses on building proper technique, safety, and efficiency in the water for all strokes. The participants are divided up into the following groups: Yellow, Purple, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The Yellow and Purple groups are the most novice and are typically reserved for very young swimmers or those swimmers brand new to the pool. The Bronze group consists of swimmers who are mainly proficient in all four competitive strokes (often 4th–8th graders). The Silver group is reserved for those swimmers who are advanced in all four competitive strokes (often 6th-12th graders). The Gold group is reserved for those needing the most advanced technical training (often 8th-12th graders).

Ages: 5 – 18 years

Fee: $75 Resident / Vandalia Recreation Center Member; $85 Non-Resident

Registration: Ends April 22

Activity # Pool Group Dates Time

160007-04 Yellow & Purple 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday

160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday

Golf for Retired Men league offered

TIPP CITY — Homestead Golf Course Men’s Retired League(s) for Wednesday and/or for Friday mornings will have an open enrollment and league rules meeting at Homestead at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Anticipated start of league play will be Wednesday, April 24 and Friday, April 26.

Interested men retired or 55 or older are invited. Yearly fees of $25 per league are payable April 11. Teams are two player match format against opposing two players with low (A) handicap vs low handicap and high (B) vs high. Bring a partner or one will be assigned. Weekly golf balls prizes for low gross and net scores both A and B, closest to pin on par 3 holes, and longest putt on par 5 holes. Weekly and Scramble prizes paid out of league collected funds.

New applicants may address response to Homestead Golf Course 698-4876 or to Jim Schumacher, Secretary, at jschu122@yahoo.com.

Umpires wanted

VANDALIA — Looking to become an umpire? The VPRD is always looking for youth and adult league umpires. Contact Steve Martin at (937) 344-5174 for adult leagues (must be 18 years old). Contact Dave Posma at dposma@vandaliaohio.org for youth leagues (must be 14 years old).