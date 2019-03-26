CLAYTON — Trent Maas, a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity tennis team, was recently selected as one of the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of March.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the courts, Maas makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

Ashton Slusher was recently honored as one of the Athletes of the Month for the Month of March by the Northmont Rotary. Slusher is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls tennis team. The award recognizes Slusher’s contributions in on the court, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.

The Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North co-sponsors the Athlete of the Month award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Pike, Clayton.

Trent Maas is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_TrentMaas_1.jpg Trent Maas is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. Contributed photo Northmont Team Physician Dr. Mike Barrow presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Ashton Slusher. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_AshtonSlusher_1.jpg Northmont Team Physician Dr. Mike Barrow presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Ashton Slusher. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

